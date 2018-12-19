Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market to Reach a Market Size of $1,180.7 Million by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market (2018-2024), published by KBV Research, the Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market is expected to attain a market size of $1,180.7 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period. Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery has emerged out to be a novel prospect in the treatment of glaucoma and have been touted safer and quicker recovery compared to traditional means. The advent of MIGS devices recently has revolutionized the patients care with any condition of glaucoma alone or in conjunction with cataract. The safer and quicker recovery times have piqued the interest of glaucoma patient globally. Rapid rise in geriatric population that is more susceptible to glaucoma and other similar eye disorders is the prime factor to drive the market growth.

North America conquered the leading position in the Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market owing to the preferred surgical modality as it limits the complications associated with the traditional procedures. However, Asia pacific region evaluated to grow at a significant pace at a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period. The high populous base of countries such as India and China and growing geriatric population contributes to the robust growth in Asia Pacific region.

The Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract segment dominated Market by surgery in 2017, while registering a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period. MIGS usually require shorter operation time and also allows more rapid recovery compared to others. These MIGS are combined with cataract extraction (CE) with patients having mild to moderate cataracts and glaucoma. For instance, iStent is widely used for MIGS procedures performed in conjunction with Cataract surgery. The advent of MIGS devices recently has revolutionized the patients care with any condition of glaucoma alone or in conjunction with cataract, thereby propelling the market growth.

Trabecular Meshwork generated the highest revenue based on the target in 2017, registering a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period. This is owing to highest number of MIGS surgeries performed in the Trabecular Meshwork to create the path for the proper drainage of aqueous humor. The iStent Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent is widely used to perform such surgeries.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd, Allergan Plc, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Glaukos Corporation, Alcon Inc. (Novartis), Lumenis, Ivantis, Inc., iSTAR Medical, InnFocus Inc., and SOLX, Inc.

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Segmentation

By Surgery

Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract

Stand Alone Glaucoma

By Target

Suprachoroidal Space

Trabecular Meshwork

Others

By Product

MIGS Stents

MIGS Shunts

Other

By End User

Eye Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Others

By Geographies

North America Market US Market Canada Market Mexico Market Rest of North America Market

Europe Market Germany Market UK Market France Market Russia Market Spain Market Italy Market Rest of Europe Market

Asia Pacific China Market Japan Market India Market South Korea Market Singapore Market Malaysia Market Rest of Asia-Pacific Market

LAMEA Market Brazil Market Argentina Market UAE Market Saudi Arabia Market South Africa Market Nigeria Market Rest of LAMEA Market



Companies Profiled

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd

Allergan Plc

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Glaukos Corporation

Alcon Inc. (Novartis)

Lumenis

Ivantis, Inc.

iSTAR Medical

InnFocus Inc.

SOLX, Inc.

