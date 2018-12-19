sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,36 Euro		+0,56
+2,09 %
WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,90
28,005
15:58
27,90
28,00
15:58
19.12.2018 | 15:06
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec will start to repurchase own shares

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 19 DECEMBER 2018 AT 4.00 PM (EET)
Cargotec will start to repurchase own shares
Cargotec Corporation's Board of Directors has decided to exercise the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting on 20 March 2018 to repurchase company's own shares. Cargotec will repurchase maximum 200,000 class B shares to be used as reward payments for Cargotec's share-based incentive programmes. The shares will be purchased at public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price. The repurchases will start on 20 December 2018 at the earliest. According to the authorisation given to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting, the maximum amount of shares that can be acquired is 952,000 class A shares and 5,448,000 class B shares.
Cargotec Corporation
The Board of Directors
For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)