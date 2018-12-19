Sanan Integrated Circuit Co.,Ltd.: Sanan IC Announces Commercial Release of 6-Inch SiC Wafer Foundry Process

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANAN INTEGRATED CIRCUIT CO., LTD. (Sanan IC), a pure-play wafer foundry with its advanced compound semiconductor technology platform, today announced that it has achieved full process qualification for commercial release of its 6-inch silicon carbide (SiC) technology to add to its foundry services portfolio. Committed to providing advanced materials manufacturing capability for serving the global market, the company now offers SiC technology which has emerged as the most mature wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor intended for circuit designs in power electronics. With the ability to ensure its supply chain, the company provides a dedicated capacity for its 6-inch SiC wafer processing services on top of its III-V compound manufacturing, namely for gallium arsenide (GaAs), gallium nitride (GaN), and indium phosphide (InP).

"We are delighted to expand our wafer foundry services to now include SiC and make it commercially available to the wide bandgap semiconductor market world-wide", said Raymond Cai, Chief Executive Officer of Sanan IC. "We see tremendous business opportunities in serving the high growth power electronics market with SiC displacing silicon solutions due to its higher efficiency, higher switching frequency, and higher temperature characteristics. The enormous growth of the automotive, big data, renewable clean energy, and power utility industries has created opportunities for us to offer SiC foundry services to the global market. Leveraging our state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, robust supply chain, and worldwide team of industry veterans makes Sanan IC the ideal foundry partner".

Sanan IC's SiC process technology offers device structures for 650V, 1200V and higher-rated Schottky Barrier Diodes (SBD), to soon be followed by a SiC MOSFET process for 900V, 1200V, and higher. SiC SBDs and SiC MOSFETs, due to higher performance, are emerging for power conversion applications starting from 650V. Given the superior properties of SiC over silicon in terms of higher efficiency, increased power density, higher switching frequency, higher temperature, higher breakdown strength, more compact and lighter system design, several applications have started to embrace this technology.

The adoption of SiC has accelerated into multiple markets such as in photovoltaic solar cells, industrial motor drives, power factor correction (PFC) for enterprise server, telecom base station power supplies. In electric vehicles (EV) and hybrids (HEV), SiC is widely used on the on-board charger (OBC), power train inverters, and DC/DC converters. According to Yole Développement (Yole), a leading technology market research firm, part of Yole Group of Companies, the SiC power device semiconductor market is forecasted to have a value over $1.5B by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31% from 2017 to 20231. Sanan IC is poised to meet the customers' demands for quality, volume, ramp, and reliability.

1Power SiC 2018: Materials, Devices, and Applications Report, Yole Développement (Yole), July 2018

