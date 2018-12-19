

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) announced that it will immediately begin to curtail half of the one operating potline at the Aluminerie de Bécancour Inc. smelter in Québec, Canada. Two of the facility's potlines were curtailed on January 11, 2018, after union members rejected a proposed labor agreement. The Bécancour aluminum smelter, owned by Alcoa and Rio Tinto Alcan, has three potlines.



Alcoa noted that the one operating line has a nameplate capacity of 138,000 metric tons per year, of which 103,000 metric tons represent the company's ownership interest.



