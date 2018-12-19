

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - The UK's Financial Conduct Authority or FCA said Thursday that it has fined Santander UK plc (SAN) 32.8 million pounds for failing to effectively process the accounts and investments of deceased customers.



According to the FDA, Santander did not transfer funds totaling over 183 million pounds to beneficiaries when it should have done and thus, 40,428 customers were directly affected. Santander also failed to disclose information relating to the issues with the probate and bereavement process to the FCA after it became aware of them.



Mark Steward, Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight at the FCA, said, 'To the firm's credit, once these problems were notified to the board and senior management, they were fixed properly and promptly. But recognition of the problem took too long. Firms must be able to identify and respond to problems more quickly especially when they are causing harm to customers.'



The FCA noted that Santander breached Principle 3 and Principle 6 between 1 January 2013 and 11 July 2016 by failing to take reasonable care to organize and control its probate and bereavement process responsibly and effectively, with adequate risk management systems, and by failing to treat its customers and those who represented them on their death fairly.



Santander also breached Principle 11 between 26 November 2013 and 1 May 2015 by failing to disclose information relating to the issues with the probate and bereavement process to the FCA.



The FCA noted that Santander did not contest its findings and agreed to resolve the case and therefore qualified for a 30 percent, or Stage 1 discount. Were it not for this discount, the FCA would have imposed a financial penalty of 46.88 million pounds on Santander.



