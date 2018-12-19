SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global IT Support Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Buyers are increasing spend on different segments of IT support services to upgrade their existing infrastructure. This is exerting a positive impact on the category spend momentum. Regions like North America is exhibiting a high category adoption because of the presence of a fragmented supply market base and the emergence of high-quality IT support services. Get the Free Sampleof the IT support services market intelligence report here!

This IT services sourcing and procurement report offers a comprehensive analysis of the major cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the overall pricing. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this market intelligence report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

"Customized service packages will allow buyers to select those services that are required by the business infrastructure, without overriding the TCO," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "Buyers are also expected to look for value-added services such as predictive maintenance services while engaging with the service provider," added Tridib.

This IT support services procurement research report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the years to come:

Rise in labor wages will contribute to the category price growth

Rise in demand for hardware as service will drive the category growth

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: IT support services

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

