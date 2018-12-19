Midnight Sun Mining Corp.: Midnight Sun Mining Completes Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2018 / Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") (TSX-V: MMA) has completed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement by issuing 1,301,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of $156,120. Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company for a period of twelve months from closing, at an exercise price of $0.20.

All securities issued pursuant to this tranche, including the Common Shares underlying the Warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period which expires on April 19, 2019.

In total, the Company issued 8,334,000 Units for gross proceeds of $1,000,080. Finder's fees of $45,868.80 will be paid in cash and 382,240 Finder's Warrants will be issued in connection with the Private Placement.

In total, Insiders of the Company purchased 1,826,000 Units for gross proceeds of $219,120.

The net proceeds of this offering will be used by the Company to fund further exploration work on its Zambian mineral properties as well as general working capital.

The completion of this private placement remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.

Brett A. Richards - President and Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEW RELEASE.

These securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

