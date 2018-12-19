Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2018) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS), a developer of cannabis and wellness-related products, has appointed Thomas Bond, CPA, C.A. to the company's Board of Directors. He has also taken on the position of Chairman of the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Urban Juve Provisions.

Thomas has more than 35 years of financial and operational experience partnering with entrepreneur businesses to build and deliver the operational and financial infrastructure to support annual double-digit revenue growth. His industry experience includes construction, retail, wholesale and manufacturing, and has held senior financial and operating positions at MAC Cosmetics, Cover FX Skin Care, and The Tridel Group.

Starting as CFO in 1993, adding the COO title in 1994, Thomas grew MAC Cosmetics' revenue from $12 million to more than $300 million by 1999 at the time of its sale to Estee Lauder. Under his leadership, MAC Cosmetics opened corporate retail stores, diversified into the UK, France, Italy and Hong Kong, while mitigating the retailer concentration risk, by adding distribution agreements with a number of major department stores. He negotiated the sale to Estee Lauder, and continued on as a full-time consultant until 2002.

After MAC, Thomas joined Cover FX Skin Care Inc., a startup cosmetics company based in Toronto, as a shareholder, CFO and COO. During his tenure, Cover FX expanded rapidly into Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada, Sephora in the U.S., and Harvey Nichols in the U.K, before controlling interest was sold in 2011 to L. Catterton, the largest and most experienced consumer-focused private equity company in the world.

Penny Green, CEO, stated: "Thomas is an excellent addition to what is already an exceptional team with big company depth. Thomas brings extensive financial, operational, and strategic experience. This, combined with his deep knowledge of the cosmetics industry and experience scaling high-growth companies, will be a huge asset to both Yield Growth and Urban Juve."

Yield Growth develops Cannabis and wellness-related assets which includes acquisition, development, marketing and sales of wellness products and technology solutions. It develops, sells and licenses wellness products through Urban Juve Provisions, its flagship wholly-owned subsidiary. Urban Juve Provisions' (www.urbanjuve.com) principal asset is Urban Juve, an Ayurveda-inspired skin care and beauty brand that rejuvenates and nourishes the skin.

Urban Juve's key ingredient, cannabis sativa hemp root oil, combines with natural and pure essential oil-based formulations to create quality products that are now available online and will soon be available at select retail stores across Canada. Urban Juve's introductory product line includes an anti-aging serum, which incorporates the soothing qualities of hemp root and hemp seed oil with a proprietary blend of essential oils, and a lip balm, which creates a soothing protective layer with coconut oil and beeswax, providing a healthy, hydrating environment for the critical hemp root and seed oils to moisturize and freshen.

The newly appointed President of Urban Juve is accomplished cosmetics executive Sandi Lesueur. Highlights of her professional experience include the design and launch of several product lines for physicians and celebrities such as dermatologist and president of the Dermatology Association of Canada, Dr. Jason Rivers, and Oprah Winfrey's makeup artist, Derrick Rutledge.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.yieldgrowth.com, contact Kristina Pillon at 833-515-2677 or email kristina@yieldgrowth.com.

