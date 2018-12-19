sprite-preloader
19.12.2018 | 15:31
PR Newswire

Pan African Resources Plc - Notification of Change in Auditor

PR Newswire

London, December 19

Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN AUDITOR

Shareholders are advised that following the completion of a competitive tender process, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has been appointed as the Company's external auditor, effective 7 December 2018, replacing Deloitte and Touche LLP.

The change in audit firm is subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at the next annual general meeting of the Company. The Company initiated this change as a result of the adoption of an audit firm rotation process.

Rosebank
19 December 2018

Sponsor

Questco Corporate Advisory (Proprietary) Limited
Contact information

Corporate OfficeRegistered Office
The Firs Office BuildingSuite 31, Second Floor
1st Floor, Office 101107 Cheapside
Cnr. Cradock and Biermann AvenuesLondon
Rosebank, JohannesburgEC2V 6DN
South AfricaUnited Kingdom
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644
Facsimile: + 27 (0) 11 880 1240

Cobus LootsDeon Louw
Pan African Resources PLCPan African Resources PLC
Chief Executive OfficerFinancial Director
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
Phil DexterJohn Prior / Paul Gillam
St James's Corporate Services LimitedNumis Securities Limited
Company SecretaryNominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644Office: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Questco Corporate Advisory (Proprietary) Limited
JSE Sponsor
Office: +27 (0) 11 011 9200


