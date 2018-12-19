Pan African Resources Plc - Notification of Change in Auditor

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN AUDITOR

Shareholders are advised that following the completion of a competitive tender process, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has been appointed as the Company's external auditor, effective 7 December 2018, replacing Deloitte and Touche LLP.

The change in audit firm is subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at the next annual general meeting of the Company. The Company initiated this change as a result of the adoption of an audit firm rotation process.

Rosebank

19 December 2018

