MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BP PLC (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) launched a sale of U.S. onshore oil and gas assets that could raise more than $3 billion and help pay for fields it bought from BHP Group PLC (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP), Reuters reported citing industry and banking sources.



The report said the oil and gas company has started the process to sell seven packages in U.S. shale basins, with interested buyers including Carlyle Group L.P., and Warburg Pincus L.L.C.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX