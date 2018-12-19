Smart Parking Market to Reach a Market Size of $7.8 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report Global Smart Parking Market, published by KBV research, The Global Smart Parking Market is expected to attain a market size of $7.8 billion by 2024, growing at a market CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Growing parking concerns globally, growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), and rapidly growing number of f vehicles are the factors that drive the demand for smart parking market.

The RFID market would dominate the Global Smart Parking Market by Technology by 2024. The Ultrasonic market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Others market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 11.2% during (2018 - 2024). The introduction of parking solutions are already happening which are different from short-range wireless technologies, such as RF or ZigBee. The Smart Parking Solution however uses operator networks, providing many benefits to the end users. Wireless vehicle detectors and other parking devices have been connected to the public networks, which are provided by the network operators.

The North America market dominated the Global Commercial Smart Parking Market by Region 2017, growing at a CAGR of 8.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.8% during (2018 - 2024). Growing investments into building driverless vehicles, and growth of smart cities across different regions would create tremendous opportunities for the growth of the Smart Parking market.

The Security & Surveillance market dominated the Global Smart Parking Market by Application 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.6 % during the forecast period. The Smart Payment System market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The License Plate Recognition market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 11.1% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Smart Parking Ltd., IEM SA, Amano Corporation (Amano Mcgann, Inc.), Urbiotica S.L., IPS Group Inc., Klaus Multiparking Systems, Swarco AG, and Dongyang PC, Inc.

GlobalSmart ParkingMarket Segmentation

By Technology Type

RFID

Ultrasonic

Others Solution

By End User

Government

Commercial

By Application

Security & Surveillance

Smart Payment System

License Plate Recognition

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled

Smart Parking Ltd.

IEM SA

AMANO CORPORATION ( AMANO MCGANN , INC.)

, INC.) URBIOTICA S.L.

IPS Group Inc.

Klaus Multiparking Systems

Swarco AG

Dongyang PC, Inc.

