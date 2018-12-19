Gibraltar--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2018) - Geon Network Limited ("GEON", "Geon Network" or "Company") today announced the release of its Geon Ranking system for active users of its Geon Network App ("GeonApp") which is available for download at the Apple and Google Play Store.

GEON is also excited to release its growth numbers as the GeonApp experienced an increase of 50% in total downloads over the past 10 days, growing to over 15,000 user downloads. The initial alpha GeonApp was launched for Android OS on October 25, 2018 and for iOS on October 27, 2019.

The new Geon Ranking system is an innovative way to reward active GeonApp users. Active users will be rewarded according to ranking in the following 2 categories:

Users who Geomine the most GEON coins;

Users who create the most popular GEON beacons.

Rewards will include Geon Tokens and Amazon gift cards and will be awarded to the most active or creative users each month. The rewards will be received by those users, who Geomine the most GEON Coins and those, who create the most often Geomined GEON beacons.

"We wanted to create of a way to reward users who bring the most activity into the network. The Geon Network is about incentivizing users to be active and to get creative. The reward system is a way of us saying "Thank you" to those users who go the extra mile." - Robert Radek, CEO.

During the coming weeks, the Company plans to introduce many new features, bringing real-world value to the Geon Network further boosting adoption. The release of the GEON token to the public and its implementation within the GeonApp is expected in late Q1 2019, however, other business and user engagement initiatives will be implemented as early as the second half of December 2018.

Later this week, the Geon Network will launch its GEONs for the Holidays promotion, wherein over 100 secret message GEON beacons will be planted all over the world. Once Geomined, each Holiday GEON will contain a secret code with redemption instructions for a voucher offering the user a select choice of major cryptocurrencies.

The promotion will highlight one of many ways that the GeonApp can be used in various marketing and charity scenarios, while engaging its user base.

Geon Network is continuing its efforts to finalize deals with highly respected business partners around the world. This will result in various companies using the GeonApp to boost their own marketing strategies. Discount codes and other forms of digital goods distribution is planned to begin in the coming weeks.

More information on Geon Network's upcoming partnerships and features will be released shortly.

Geon Network Limited is continuing to review financing offers and interested parties should contact Mr. Robert Radek, CEO.

About Geon Network Limited - www.geon.network

Geon Network Limited, a Gibraltar Corporation is the owner and operator of the Geon Network.

The Geon Network is a platform that delivers a brand-new class of applications based on geolocation. Secured by blockchain technology and enhanced by augmented reality, Geon Network represents an entirely new way to distribute value.

What makes Geon Network stand out is that the recipient does not have to have an address stored on the blockchain in order to receive funds. Instead, they simply provide a proof-of-location to validate the transaction on the network. All of that is done via the Geon Network app running on IOS/Android.

The Geon Network App is a tool which helps you securely transfer, exchange and store value, regardless of the local infrastructure - using only a smartphone. The transfer of value is done via GEONs - virtual beacons planted in specific locations via the Geon App. GEON beacons hold GEON Coins, which can be acquired either by converting fiat or cryptocurrency, or through Geomining, a brand-new mining concept based on proof-of-location, introduced by the Geon Network.

