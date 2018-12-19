

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output dropped in October after rising in the previous month, figures from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



Construction output fell 1.6 percent from September, when it grew 2.1 percent.



Building construction fell 1.9 percent and civil engineering declined by 1.3 percent in November.



Among member states, France, Italy and Romania logged the biggest declines in construction output, while Bulgaria, Slovenia and Slovakia reported the largest gains.



On year-on-year basis, construction output grew 1.8 percent in November after a rise of 4.8 percent in September.



