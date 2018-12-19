ICONIQ Capital leads the largest investment in Enterprise AI to date. Dataiku plans to double its footprint in the UK.

Dataiku, one of the world's leading enterprise data science and machine learning platforms, announced an £80 million Series C funding round led by ICONIQ Capital and supported by Alven Capital, Battery Ventures, Dawn Capital, and FirstMark Capital. This announcement follows the company's $28 million Series B in September 2017 and the release of Dataiku 5 in September 2018.

Since its founding in 2013, Dataiku has focused on the vision of democratized data science as the key to uninhibited possibilities instead of restricted technologies reserved for the elite few. Today, Dataiku provides a platform that enables enterprises to fundamentally transform their business global leaders use it to build AI that optimizes marketing budget, enables maintenance services, anticipate market trends or detects fraud, and more.

"We're very excited about what this latest funding round represents it's a confirmation of our vision to build and deliver the missing block for the modern enterprise: the platform where you build you own AI," said Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku. "We believe that data will positively impact people in all roles and that this transformation is made possible through education, access, and collaboration. Dataiku will continue to enable all of these things."

"Dataiku solves a real and rapidly growing market need for businesses to extract measurable value out of massive and disparate streams of data," said Adar Zango, Principal at ICONIQ Capital. "Importantly, the platform achieves this with a highly differentiated cloud-based approach that democratizes data at scale and engages a variety of personalities in a collaborative fashion: data scientists, data engineers, data analysts and business analysts are able to work together on a single platform to quickly derive insights. Large and sophisticated users across all industries have emphasized the exceptional product and this uniquely collaborative approach and we are genuinely thrilled for the opportunity ahead."

Impact and Acceleration in the UK

Dataiku has established a strong presence in the UK, working with nationally recognized customers including Unilever, Aviva, and DAZN. With this latest funding round, Dataiku (who was named by Forbes among the "Best Big Data Companies And CEOs To Work For In 2018") plans to double its current staff of 20 in the UK. The company will also open a new UK headquarters in central London in early 2019, aimed at becoming a local hub of data science for AI education and innovation.

"The United Kingdom is one of the most mature markets when it comes to data innovation, with our customers often deploying our platform to teams of hundreds." said Dataiku VP of Strategy Romain Fouache. "The continued growth of the Dataiku UK team combined with the recent round of funding further enhances our exceptional ability to support companies on their path to Enterprise AI."

To learn more visit: www.dataiku.com

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the centralized data platform that moves businesses along their data journey from analytics at scale to enterprise AI. By providing a common ground for data experts and explorers, a repository of best practices, shortcuts to machine learning and AI deployment/management, and a centralized, controlled environment, Dataiku is the catalyst for data-powered companies.

About ICONIQ Capital

ICONIQ Capital is a privately-held investment firm that serves some of the world's most influential families and organizations. ICONIQ provides financial advisory and family office services, and manages direct investments across asset classes, with specific focus on technology growth equity, venture capital, middle market buyout and real estate.

About Dawn Capital

Established in 2007, Dawn Capital is the largest VC fund dedicated to B2B software and B2B fintech start-ups across Europe. Dawn invests from Series A onwards, backing companies that develop world leading offerings with unbeatable economics. Currently investing out of its third fund of $235 million, Dawn offers ambitious founders operational and financial support to deliver exceptional value growth. Dawn's portfolio companies include Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME with $2.5BN market cap), iZettle (sold to PayPal for $2.2BN cash), Collibra, Showpad and Automile, with many others looking to join their rank.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181219005435/en/

Contacts:

Media contact for Dataiku:

Addison Huegel, Media Relations

ahuegel@elevatorpr.com