Sveavalvet AB has changed name to NP13 Förvaltning AB (publ). Upon request by the issuer, short names and trading codes for the below instruments issued by Sveavalvet AB will change. The change will be valid as of tomorrow, December 20, 2018 New Trading Old Trading New Short Old Short ISIN Last Trading Code Code name name date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NP13 SVEAV_01 NP13 SVEAV 01 SE00093203 2019-12-05 69 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB