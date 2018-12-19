sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Beter Bed Holding NV: DBC launches one-size-fits-all mattress Wave by M line

Beter Bed Holding N.V. recently presented its updated strategy to the market in which sleeping experience, customer relation and service model are critically important elements. International wholesale is an untapped opportunity for Beter Bed Holding and as a result the group is very proud to announce the first newly developed one-size-fits-all mattress Wave by M line.

DBC International, a subsidiary of Beter Bed Holding, has already proven to be very successful in developing its collection of M line mattresses, pillows and box springs. DBC is very proud to be the first A brand to introduce a one-size-fits-all mattress. Wave is available at the Beter Bed stores, selected dealers and online at www.wavebymline.nl.

About Wave by M line
DBC used the M line experience and expertise for the development of the Wave mattress. The Wave is fully adjustable to the consumer sleeping behaviour and wishes. The mattress consists of two different layers of high quality, pressure reducing foam which can independently be used based on the consumers' preference. This is why the Wave mattress fits every consumer. To experience this unique feature the mattress can be tested by the consumer and returned, free of cost, within 125 days.

Profile DBC / M line
DBC (Dutch Bedding Company) International is the wholesale division of Beter Bed Holding. A range of sleeping systems in various brands are developed and marketed by DBC via an international dealer network, online channels and via B2B channels.

For more information:

Steffy Clephas (Brand manager DBC International)
DBC International / M line
+31 (0)6 13282744
marketing@mline.nl
www.wavebymline.nl

Please click on the link below for the Pdf of the press release.

Attachment

  • Press release 19-12-2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ad8adaf4-7ebe-425d-8716-28bc8a8f896a)

