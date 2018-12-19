The CEO Views: CyberInt Among Top 10 Most Valuable Companies in 2018

TEL AVIV, Israel, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The CEO Views magazine recently recognized CyberInt as one of 2018's Top 10 Most Valuable Companies: enterprises that "disrupt the industry and drive innovation within."

Recognizing how fast the technology landscape is transforming and which organizations are helming this transformation, the magazine has recognized the top companies that not only drive such trends but also help businesses become relevant and competitive with these innovative new solutions.

"We are tremendously appreciative of The CEO Views' recognition," said Amir Ofek, CEO of CyberInt. "Many companies are innovating, but knowing that CyberInt's innovations are actually impacting businesses - in our case, in their war against cybercrime - is really encouraging."

A leading name in the cybersecurity domain, CyberInt provides holistic end-to-end protection to digital businesses in retail, ecommerce, gaming, and financial industries. It offers multilayered managed detection and response for digital businesses - mimicking the hacker's perspective - to help today's enterprise security managers spot and identify points from the outside-in of vulnerability that cause security breaches before they become crises.

CyberInt strengthens its clients' cybersecurity via its patented Argos platform as well as managed SOC, threat hunting, deep-dive investigations, real-time incident response, and risk and business impact assessment services. Argos' feature-rich platform is embedded with multiple detection modules including Targeted Threat Intelligence, Vendor Risk Management, Email Threat Management and integrated with inside-the-perimeter systems like SIEM, network and EDR. It drives real-time threat detection and response with greater visibility, speed, and effectiveness.

"We selected CyberInt as one of this year's Top 10 Most Valuable Companies because it stands apart from other solutions available in the market," said The CEO Views editor, Ben Johnson. "We were impressed not just with the solution's unique outside-in approach but also with the advantages of a machine learning-based platform with an 80/20 combination of automation and human input provided by a global analyst team comprising cyber experts, ex-CISOs, and ex-IDF intelligence professionals."

