Simply Adverse: New Website Gives Hope to UK House Buyers With Bad Credit Ratings

Simply Adverse has relaunched its website for anyone looking for a mortgage but who are held back by their bad credit record. The site offers practical information and advice on a range of mortgage products suitable for prospective home buyers or homeowners looking for a second mortgage.

Anyone who thinks their poor credit score could affect their chance of successfully applying for a mortgage can head over to the site for clear explanations of the options open to them. Whether that poor score is the result of a bankruptcy, County Court Judgments or even just having no credit history, the Simply Adverse site has something for everyone.

Essex-based Simply Adverse has been providing specialist advice for nine years and the company only deals with people with bad credit history. This places them in a great position to offer a tailored service to anyone that may be struggling to find a mortgage lender.

Simply Adverse MD, Adam Hinder, stressed how important it is that would be borrowers with poor credit records access this specialist advice. "Many borrowers with poor credit records don't understand how vital it is to speak to specialist brokers," said Adam. "Not every broker has experience with or access to all mortgage lenders, something most people are unaware of. Specialist brokers are working within this market all day, every day. As new lenders and lender criteria are an ever changing dynamic, this means these specialists are well placed to get the most competitive product for individual borrowers based on their specific circumstances. We often say the devil is in the detail and, in this marketplace, it really is."

For anyone who isn't entirely sure whether their credit score may be limiting their access to a mortgage, there's advice on where to go to check your credit history. There's also a quick quiz here: https://www.simplyadverse.co.uk/, that will give an indication of how likely applicants are to get a mortgage, whatever type of adverse credit on their credit record.

With recent surveys suggesting that almost one in five applicants are turned down for a mortgage due to a poor credit score or no credit history, there's never been a better time to talk to Simply Adverse. Adam told us, "Our new website means that we'll be able to help even more people move closer to getting the home of their dreams."

For full details of all Simply Adverse services please visit https://www.simplyadverse.co.uk/

Notes for Editors: Simply Adverse is a mortgage brokerage specialising in bad credit mortgages. Simply Adverse is a trading style of Simply Investment Ltd. Simply Investment Limited is an Appointed Representative of Simply Lending Solutions Ltd who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority FSR Number 745164.

