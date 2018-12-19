

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a dispute over funding for President Donald Trump's proposed wall on the U.S. border with Mexico potentially leading to a government shutdown, the results of a Quinnipiac University National Poll show an increase in support for building the controversial border wall.



Fifty-four percent of voters remain opposed to building a wall along the border with Mexico, although that is down from 58 percent in a poll conducted in August.



Support for building the wall has climbed to 43 percent from 38 percent, reaching its highest level since Quinnipiac first asked the question in November of 2016.



Vast majorities of Democrats, black and Hispanic voters continue to oppose the wall along with 57 percent of women.



Eighty-six percent of Republicans support the wall, while independents, men, and white voters are more divided on the issue.



The release of the latest poll results comes ahead of a potential partial government shutdown if Trump and Democratic lawmakers cannot reach an agreement on border security.



Trump has repeatedly demanded $5 billion for construction of the wall, while Senate Democrats are reportedly only willing to provide $1.6 billion for border security in a government spending bill.



Lawmakers face a December 21st deadline to fund key government agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department and the Interior Department.



The Quinnipiac poll found that 62 percent of voters oppose shutting down the government over differences about funding for the border wall compared to just 34 percent that support a shutdown over the wall.



Fifty-nine percent of Republicans support shutting down the government over the wall but are the only listed party, gender, education, age or racial group supporting a shutdown.



During a meeting with Democratic leaders last week, Trump stated he would be 'proud to shut down the government for border security,' an issue that helped propel him to the White House.



If there is a shutdown, 51 percent of voters would blame Trump and Republicans in Congress more, while 37 percent would blame Democrats in Congress more.



Trump insisted throughout his presidential campaign that the border wall would be paid for by Mexico and has recently suggested the cost of the wall will be offset by a new U.S. trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.



'Mexico is paying (indirectly) for the Wall through the new USMCA, the replacement for NAFTA! Far more money coming to the U.S.' Trump said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.



He added, 'Because of the tremendous dangers at the Border, including large scale criminal and drug inflow, the United States Military will build the Wall!'



White House officials have had difficulty backing up Trump's claims about the impact of the trade agreement but have suggested the president can go around Democratic lawmakers in order to fund construction of the wall.



The Quinnipiac survey of 1,147 voters was conducted December 12th through 17th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX