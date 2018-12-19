marc jacobs beauty to debut 2019 campaign with irina shayk in russia

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- marc jacobs beauty announces irina shayk as the newest face of the brand for 2019. a dedicated campaign and animation will debut at sephora russia on january 14 and irina will be making a personal appearance at sephora in moscow on january 26. this is the first official image of the campaign featuring irina, shot by david sims with creative direction by katie grand, makeup by diane kendal, hair by guido palau and nails by jin soon choi.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8468451-marc-jacobs-beauty-irina-shayk-2019-campaign-face-russia/

"when we entered russia earlier in the year, we knew we wanted to have someone who inherently matched the beauty and strength of the region. irina was a natural choice, and we're thrilled to add her to the group of impressive women who have represented marc jacobs beauty." tara loftis, vp of marketing, kendo brands

irina joins iconic women such as jessica lange, edie campbell, winona ryder, aya jones, kaia gerber, adwoa aboah, and lila moss, who have been, and also currently are, serving as faces of the brand.

"i've loved and admired marc for his wonderful fashions and overarching vision of beauty. it's such an honor to represent marc jacobs beauty in my home country." irina shayk

in the lead campaign image, irina wears:

eye-conic multi-finish eyeshadow palette in 720 glambition

a longwearing eyeshadow palette of "bare and bronze" shades in fashion finishes - velvet, satin, silk, and lamé - to layer and dress your eyes

highliner matte gel eye crayon in 55 mist me & 63 (grape)vine

matte lilac and dark purple shades of this malleable formula that glides on smoothly to line, define, smoke, smudge or layer

velvet noir major volume mascara

ultra-black pigment is delivered to even the hardest-to-reach part of the lash line thanks to the lash-maximizing, curvy brush for epic lashes

o!mega bronze perfect tan in 104 tan-tastic

this super-sized bronzer instantly and universally imparts a radiant-matte finish thanks to its silky texture of micro-fine, jet-milled powder

about marc jacobs beauty:

marc jacobs beauty is a collaboration between the designer and kendo, the lvmh incubator of new beauty brands. as with his fashion, marc's rule-breaking creativity is at the heart of his makeup vision. for marc, it's about the spirit of youth, confidence and experimentation. he inspires you to push the boundaries and create your own style. so indulge in the impeccably exquisite textures, take liberties with provocative shades, and play with daring designs.

marc defines beauty as imperfectly perfect. "i see beauty in many things and i am attracted to all sorts of imperfection, to style, to confidence or experimentation. it's unexpected and surprises you." inspiration stems from the spirit of "the girl" and her makeup ritual. "i think the idea of transforming into this person you want to be, is a lot of fun…it's the idea of a young woman enjoying creating her look, getting ready for her night out, or her night after her night out."

about kendo:

san francisco-based kendo (part of the lvmh group, the world's leading luxury products group) focuses on the development of global beauty brands. through original concepts, collaborations and acquisitions, kendo brings to market fresh, relevant and innovative brands. the kendo team combines product development, marketing and operations expertise to redefine the beauty landscape with brands like marc jacobs beauty, kat von d beauty and fenty beauty by rihanna. today, brands within the kendo portfolio are distributed in 35 countries.