Correction refers to Subscription period marked in bold below. At the request of Cyxone AB, Cyxone AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from December 20, 2018. Security name: CYXONE TO3 ---------------------------- Short name: CYX TO3 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011751817 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 165516 ---------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 3,75 - 7,50 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) option rights gives the right to subscribe for One (1) new share in Cyxone AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: September 02, 2019 - September 16, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: September 18, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold on 08-503 015 50.