sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,10 Euro		+0,60
+1,90 %
WKN: 898037 ISIN: FI0009900401 Ticker-Symbol: OVI 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OLVI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OLVI OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,268
33,233
17:55
19.12.2018 | 17:41
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Olvi Oyj: Olvi:SHARE REPURCHASE 19.12.2018

Olvi PlcStock Exchange Release19.12.2018 SHARE REPURCHASE 19.12.2018 In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Trade date 19.12.2018 Bourse trade Buy Share OLVAS Amount 850SharesTotal cost 27 554,28EURAverage price/ share 32,4168EUR Company now holds a total of 17 640 shares including the shares repurchased on 19.12.2018 On behalf of Olvi Plc Nordea Bank Finland Plc Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki For more information, please contact: Lasse Aho Managing Director, Olvi Plc tel. +358 17 838 5200 or +358 400 203 600 www.olvi.fi

Attachment

  • Olvi_19.12_trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d36faa9a-4932-42e7-bfe5-eea88e4b6d2b)

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)