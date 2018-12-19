FIGEAC AERO: PROVISIONAL FIRST-HALF 2018/19 RESULTS

Another half-year of strong growth: +20%

Increase in corrected EBITDA margin at constant scope and exchange rates to 19.9%

Increase in current operating income at constant scope and exchange rates: +30%

Positive cash flows generated by activity of €33.1 million, the Group's all-time record for a first half

Marked improvement in free cash flow over the period to -€3.3 million, the best performance since the IPO, in line with the 2019 targets

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (ticker: FGA), a leading partner of major aerospace industry companies, announces its 2018/19 interim results, which are currently being audited, for the period ended 30/09/2018. The Audit Committee met on 13/12/2018, and the accounts will be approved by the Board of Directors on 24/12/2018. The 2017/18 financial statements restated for the application of IFRS 15 are provided at the end of this press release.

In €K - IFRS at 30/09 H1 2017/2018

IFRS 15 H1 2018/2019

IFRS 15 H1 2018/2019

IFRS 15 and LFL1 Change

LFL Revenue2 169,987 202,018 204,075 +20.0% Corrected EBITDA3 32,632 36,695 40,164 +23.1% Corrected EBITDA/Revenue 19.2% 18.2% 19.9% +0.7pts EBITDA 31,612 34,035 EBITDA/Revenue 18.6% 16.8% Depreciation and amortisation (15,467) (17,025) Net allocations to provisions (384) (20) Current operating income 15,761 16,990 20,482 +30.0% COI/Revenue 9.3% 8.4% 10.1% +0.8pts Other operating income 511 130 Other operating expenses (322) (936) Operating income 14,955 17,179 Cost of net financial debt (2,347) (4,636) Foreign exchange gains and losses (6,916) (289) Unrealised gains and losses on financial instruments 7,981 (387) Other financial income and expenses (29) (198) Income tax expense (1,023) (2,673) Net income adjusted for unrealised currency impact 7,301 10,187 12,515 +71.4% Net income including unrealised currency impact 12,621 8,996 Net income, Group share, including unrealised currency impact 12,620 9,168



Solid growth in 2018/19 interim results

In the first half of its 2018/19 financial year, FIGEAC AÉRO posted revenue of €202 million, an increase of 18.8%. At constant scope and exchange rates, revenue grew by 20.0% in the six months to 30 September 2018.

This strong buoyant was accompanied by an increase in corrected EBITDA to €36.7 million, which includes a dilutive effect resulting from the consolidation of the Tofer Group (-€0.8m) and an impact from the unfavourable change in the €/$ exchange rate (-€2.7m). At constant scope and exchange rates, corrected EBITDA amounted to €40.2 million up 23.1%, representing a margin of 19.9%, an improvement of 0.7 points.

At constant scope and exchange rates, current operating income was €20.5 million in the six months to 30 September 2018, a sharp increase of 30.0%, representing a current operating margin of 10.1%, an improvement of 0.4 points.

Operating income for H1 2018/19 improved by 15% to €17.2 million.

After taking into account net financial income and income tax, net profit for the six months to 30 September 2018, adjusted for unrealised currency impact and at constant scope and exchange rates, was €12.5 million, an increase of 71.4%.



Financial structure: very strong increase in cash flows generated by activity

FIGEAC AÉRO has obtained a €96 million loan granted by a pool of banks (CM-CIC, BNP, HSBC, ARKEA) and 50% guaranteed by Bpifrance, the French financing and development organisation for mid-size companies. This six-year loan, on favourable terms for the Group, will for the most part fund new investments allocated following the gain of the largest contract in FIGEAC AÉRO's history, announced in January 2017. Concluded with Spirit AeroSystems, this contract covers the production of aluminium and titanium mechanical parts, as well as sub-assemblies for the Airbus A350 XWB and Boeing B737, B747-8, B767 and B777 programs.

With shareholders' equity of €199.6 million as of 30 September 2018 and net financial debt of €278.2 million, the gearing ratio is under control at 1.39, compared with 1.32 as of 31 March 2018.

Cash flows generated by activity for the period increased sharply to €33.1 million, almost equivalent to those posted over 12 months in the previous financial year (€35.3 million in the year ended 31 March 2018 and €4.5 million in the first half of 2017/18).

This reflects a significant 49.4% improvement in cash flow (before cost of debt and taxes) to €36.2 million (€24.2 million in the previous year) and a sharp decline of more than €16.7 million in the WCR against a backdrop of business growth.

Net investments for the period were €36.4 million, 33.4% of which was devoted to R&D, 15.4% to ERP project, 34.8% to production equipment, 9.6% to real estate investments and the balance for various other investments.

The actions implemented within the Group have started to show results. For the first half of 2018/19 (ended 30 September 2018), free cash flow improved by a significant 86.5% to -€3.3 million (compared with -€24.3 million in the six months to 30 September 2017).



Short- and medium-term targets confirmed

In line with the trend observed in this first half, the Group confirms its target of achieving positive and recurring free cash flow over the current financial year (closing March 2019).

The growth seen in the first half enables Figeac Aéro to anticipate revenue of €425 million in the year to 31 March 2019, representing double-digit growth.

Confident in its growth, FIGEAC AÉRO confirms its goal of posting €520 million4 in revenue in 2020 and €650 million4 in 2023.



Next release:

30 January 2019 (after stock market closing), Q3 2018/19 revenue

1 At constant scope and exchange rates

2 2018/19 revenue is calculated using the average monthly EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.1785 for the period, and 2017/18 revenue is calculated using the average monthly EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.1392 for the period.

3 Corrected EBITDA = current operating income + depreciation and amortisation + net provisions, before the breakdown of R&D expenses capitalised by the Group by type

4 Based on a €/$ exchange rate of 1.18 and current capacity of manufacturers

ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGÉAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner of major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in the production of light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear parts and sub-assemblies. An international group with a workforce of over 3,300 employees, FIGEAC AERO operates in France, the United States, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. In the year ended 31 March 2018, the Group reported annual revenue of €372 million.



FIGEAC AÉRO

Jean-Claude Maillard

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52



ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel: 01 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr



Jean-Michel Marmillon - Press Relations

Tel.: 01 53 67 36 73 / jmmarmillon@actus.fr







IFRS 15 - "Revenue from contracts with customers"

Figeac Aero Group has applied IFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" since the financial year beginning on 1 April 2018, using the full retrospective method.

This standard replaces IAS 11 and IAS 18.

The main impacts are as follows:

1. Recognition of revenue

The Group's revenue is mainly generated by three activities:

a) Pre-production activity - "Non recurring costs" as part of series production:

The analysis carried out to date by the Group has led it to believe that the pre-production activities implemented prior to series production do not represent a performance obligation, as control over these activities is not transferred to the final customers. Consequently, revenue from these activities will be deferred according to the schedule for recognition of the main performance obligation.

This treatment requires the recognition of NRCs invoiced at the beginning of the contract to be spread over the life of the contract. The resulting impact was €443 thousand in the six months to 30 September 2017 and €1,309 thousand in the year ended 31 March 2018.

b) Activity of development outside of series production

Revenue from development activities will be recognised at the date of transfer of control. This treatment does not have a significant impact on existing revenue recognition methods.

c) Series production of parts and sub-assemblies

This activity constitutes a distinct performance obligation. Revenue is recognised at the date of transfer of control corresponding to the delivery of the parts and sub-assemblies to the final customers.

This treatment does not have a significant impact on existing revenue recognition methods.

2. Treatment of the learning curve:

IFRS 15 results in the immediate recognition in the income statement of the performance costs recorded during the start-up phase of contracts between observed returns and standard production profitability, costs that were previously recycled in income according to the actual decreases observed.

Impact of this application on the opening balance sheet

The application of IFRS 15 had a negative impact of €50.3 million on Group shareholders' equity (mainly due to the curve impact), net of consideration of associated deferred taxes.

Free Cash Flow

The application of the standard will not have an impact on the Group's cash flows.





CONSOLIDATED ASSETS

in € thousands 30/09/2017

Reported Impact

IFRS 15 30/09/2017

Restated Development costs 64,045 64,045 Other intangible assets 3,385 3,385 Total intangible assets 67,430 67,430 Land 5,423 5,423 Buildings 50,588 50,588 Plant machinery 130,158 130,158 Other property, plant and equipment 6,808 6,808 Total property, plant and equipment 192,976 192,977 Deferred tax 1,374 2,576 3,950 Other financial assets 2,904 0 2,904 Other non-current assets 627 627 Contract assets 20,473 20,473 Total non-current assets 265,311 23,050 288,362 Inventories and work in progress 264,112 -88,609 175,503 Customers and other receivables 73,116 73,116 Tax receivables 12,501 12,501 Other current assets 24,224 24,224 Cash and cash equivalents 12,320 12,320 Total current assets 386,272 -88,609 297,664 TOTAL ASSETS 651,583 -65,560 586,024

CONSOLIDATED LIABILITIES

in € thousands 30/09/2017

Reported Impact

IFRS 15 30/09/2017

restated Share capital 3,815 3,815 Premiums 118,455 118,455 Reserves 105,031 -50,342 54,689 Foreign currency translation reserve -1,116 -1,116 Net income for the year 15,727 -3,106 12,621 Share capital issued and reserves attributable to owners of the parent company 241,912 -53,448 188,463 Non-controlling interests 162 162 Non-controlling interests 162 162 Total consolidated shareholders' equity 242,074 -53,448 188,626 Loans from credit institutions 83,234 83,234 Repayable advances 21,902 21,902 Finance lease liabilities 43,233 43,233 Other financial liabilities 1,699 1,699 Total non-current financial liabilities 150,067 150,068 Other provision 5,809 5,809 Deferred tax liabilities 25,416 -21,757 3,659 Provision for pensions and other long-term employee benefits 3,316 3,316 Derivative financial instruments 0 0 Other non-current liabilities 1,184 1,184 Contract liabilities 9,645 9,645 Non-current portion of deferred income 7,923 7,923 Total non-current liabilities 193,715 -12,112 181,604 Short-term borrowings 56,738 56,738 Current portion of financial liabilities 48,652 48,652 Repayable advances 5,348 5,348 Total current financial liabilities 110,738 110,738 Trade payables 70,887 70,887 Fiscal liabilities 8,156 8,156 Other current liabilities 20,320 20,320 Deferred income 5,692 5,692 Total current liabilities 215,794 -12,112 215,794 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 651,583 -65,560 586,024

CONSOLIDATED ASSETS

in € thousands 31/03/2018

Reported Impact

IFRS 15 31/03/2018

Restated Development costs 80,491 80,491 Goodwill 2,397 2,397 Other intangible assets 3,074 3,074 Total intangible assets 85,961 85,961 Land 4,409 4,409 Buildings 58,091 58,091 Plant machinery 134,379 134,379 Other property, plant and equipment 7,664 7,664 Total property, plant and equipment 204,543 204,543 Deferred tax 3,784 4,966 8,750 Other financial assets 3,182 3,182 Other non-current assets 15,079 15,079 Contract assets 23,178 23,178 Total non-current assets 312,550 28,144 340,694 Inventories and work in progress 272,587 -97,984 174,603 Customers and other receivables 95,565 95,565 Tax receivables 14,180 14,180 Other current assets 26,666 26,666 Cash and cash equivalents 107,906 107,906 Total current assets 516,904 -97,984 418,920 TOTAL ASSETS 829,455 -69,840 759,615

CONSOLIDATED LIABILITIES

in € thousands March 2018

Reported Impact

IFRS 15 March 2018

restated Share capital 3,821 3,821 Premiums 118,455 118,455 Reserves 107,693 -50,342 57,351 Foreign currency translation reserve -1,214 -1,214 Net income for the year 30,275 -8,485 21,790 Share capital issued and reserves attributable to owners of the parent company 259,031 200,204 Non-controlling interests 43 43 Non-controlling interests 43 43 Total consolidated shareholders' equity 259,074 -58,827 200,247 Loans from credit institutions 180,781 180,781 Repayable advances 21,855 21,855 Finance lease liabilities 47,062 47,062 Other financial liabilities 1,756 1,756 Total non-current financial liabilities 251,454 251,454 Other provision 6,331 6,331 Deferred tax liabilities 36,173 -21,524 14,649 Provision for pensions and other long-term employee benefits 1,856 1,856 Derivative financial instruments 12,040 12,040 Other non-current liabilities 1,629 1,629 Contract liabilities 10,511 10,511 Non-current portion of deferred income 8,024 8,024 Total non-current liabilities 317,507 -11,013 306,494 Short-term borrowings 70,742 70,742 Current portion of financial liabilities 47,566 47,566 Repayable advances 5,211 5,211 Total current financial liabilities 123,519 123,519 Trade payables 81,165 81,165 Fiscal liabilities 14,161 14,161 Other current liabilities 26,390 26,390 Deferred income 7,640 7,640 Total current liabilities 252,875 0 252,875 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 829,455 -69,840 759,615 Consolidated Income Statement

in € thousands 30/09/2017

reported IFRS 15

impact 30/09/2017

restated Revenue 170,430 -443 169,987 Other income from operations 2,560 2,560 Change in inventories of finished products and work in progress 17,186 -3,188 13,998 Raw materials and consumables -91,332 300 -91,032 Personnel expenses -46,597 101 -46,496 External expenses -15,281 65 -15,216 Taxes -2,196 8 -2,188 Depreciation and amortisation -15,519 52 -15,467 Net provisions -384 -384 Current operating income 18,868 -3,106 15,761 Other operating income 130 130 Other operating expenses -936 -936 Operating income 18,062 14,955 Financial income 22 22 Financial expenses -2,369 -2,369 Cost of debt -2,347 -2,347 Foreign exchange gains and losses -6,916 -6,916 Unrealised gains and losses on financial instruments 7,981 7,981 Other financial income and expenses -29 -29 Share of profit of equity affiliates 0 0 Income tax -1,023 -1,023 Net income (loss) for the period 15,728 -3,106 12,621 Net income attributable to owners of the parent company 15,727 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1



Calculation of EBITDA 30/09/2017

Consolidated Income Statement

in € thousands 30/09/2017

reported IFRS 15

impact 30/09/2017

restated Current operating income 18,868 -3,106 15,761 Reinstatement of depreciation and amortisation and net provisions 15,903 -52 15,851 Accounting EBITDA 34,771 -3,159 31,612 Capitalized depreciation related to R&D operations 1,020 0 1,020 CORRECTED EBITDA 35,791 -3,159 32,632

Consolidated Income Statement

in € thousands 31/03/2018

reported IFRS 15

impact 31/03/2018

restated Revenue 372,014 -1,309 370,705 Other income from operations 3,214 3,214 Change in inventories of finished products and work in progress 16,687 -10,937 5,750 Raw materials and consumables -188,697 1,169 -187,528 Personnel expenses -94,507 194 -94,313 External expenses -34,819 124 -34,695 Taxes -6,352 15 -6,337 Depreciation and amortisation -30,991 101 -30,890 Net provisions 227 227 0 Current operating income 36,776 -10,642 26,134 0 Other operating income 1,381 1,381 Other operating expenses -4,111 -4,111 0 Operating income 34,046 -10,642 23,404 0 Financial income 99 99 Financial expenses -6,231 -6,231 0 Cost of debt -6,132 0 -6,132 0 Foreign exchange gains and losses -6,085 -6,085 Unrealised gains and losses on financial instruments 16,668 16,668 Other financial income and expenses -115 -115 Share of profit of equity affiliates 0 0 Income tax -8,144 2,157 -5,987 0 Net income (loss) for the period 30,237 -8,485 21,752 Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent company 30,275 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests -38



Calculation of EBITDA 31/03/2018

Consolidated Income Statement

in € thousands 31/03/2018

reported IFRS 15

impact 31/03/2018

restated Current operating income 36,776 -10,642 26,134 Reinstatement of depreciation and amortisation and net provisions 30,764 -101 30,663 Accounting EBITDA 67,540 -10,743 56,797 Capitalized depreciation related to R&D operations 4,231 4,231 CORRECTED EBITDA 71,771 -10,743 61,028

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS IN € THOUSANDS 30/09/2017

reported IFRS 15

impact 30/09/2017

restated Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) from consolidated companies 15,728 -3,106 12,622 Dep., amort., provisions and share of subsidies allocated to income 16,189 -52 16,137 Elimination of revaluation gains (losses) (fair value) -7,959 -7,959 Other items not affecting cash 629 629 Cash flow after cost of debt, net of tax 24,587 -3,159 21,428 Tax expense 1,023 0 1,023 Cost of net financial debt 1,769 1,769 Cash flow before cost of debt, net of tax 27,379 -3,159 24,220 Change in working capital requirements for operations -22,932 3,158 -19,774 Changes in inventories -26,975 3,106 -23,869 Change in trade and other receivables 12,761 52 12,813 Change in trade and other payables -8,719 -8,719 Tax paid 0 0 NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITES 4,447 0 4,448 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of assets -38,867 -38,867 Disposal of assets 10,106 10,106 Impact of changes in scope 0 0 NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES -28,761 0 -28,761 Cash flows from financing activities Capital increases 0 0 Increases in subsidies 0 0 Bond issues and advances 28,836 28,836 Repayment of bonds and advances -23,961 -23,961 Deferred expenses Interest paid -1,769 -1,769 NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 3,106 0 3,106 CHANGE IN CASH -21,207 0 -21,206 Cash - opening -23,068 -23,068 Cash - change in foreign exchange rates -143 -143 Cash - other changes 0 0 Cash - closing -44,419 -44,419 CHANGE IN CASH FLOWS -21,207 0 -21,207

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS IN € THOUSANDS 31/03/2018

reported IFRS 15

impact 31/03/2018

restated Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) from consolidated companies 30,237 -8,485 21,752 Dep., amort., provisions and share of subsidies allocated to income 35,603 -101 35,502 Elimination of revaluation gains (losses) (fair value) -11,868 -11,868 Other items not affecting cash 2,742 2,742 Cash flow after cost of debt, net of tax 56,714 -8,586 48,128 Tax expense 7,119 -2,157 4,962 Cost of net financial debt 4,257 4,257 Cash flow before cost of debt, net of tax 68,090 -10,743 57,347 Change in working capital requirements for operations -32,774 10,743 -22,031 Changes in inventories -33,728 10,642 -23,086 Change in trade and other receivables -7,494 101 -7,393 Change in trade and other payables 8,448 8,448 Tax paid 0 0 NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITES 35,316 0 35,316 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of assets -75,137 -75,137 Disposal of assets 5,895 5,895 Impact of changes in scope -15 -15 NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES -69,257 0 -69,257 Cash flows from financing activities Capital increases 6 6 Increases in subsidies 0 0 Bond issues and advances 132,305 132,305 Repayment of bonds and advances -45,044 -45,044 Other financial liabilities 11,435 11,435 Interest paid -4,257 -4,257 NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 94,445 0 94,445 CHANGE IN CASH 60,504 0 60,504 Cash - opening -23,068 -23,068 Cash - change in foreign exchange rates -272 -272 Cash - other changes 0 Cash - closing 37,165 37,165 0 CHANGE IN CASH FLOWS 60,504 60,504

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56370-fga-rs1-2018_19-vdef-uk.pdf