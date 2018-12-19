sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,28 Euro		-0,12
-1,05 %
WKN: A1XBG1 ISIN: FR0011665280 Ticker-Symbol: 1F1 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,156
11,418
17:55
19.12.2018 | 17:42
(7 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

FIGEAC AERO: PROVISIONAL FIRST-HALF 2018/19 RESULTS

  • Another half-year of strong growth: +20%
  • Increase in corrected EBITDA margin at constant scope and exchange rates to 19.9%
  • Increase in current operating income at constant scope and exchange rates: +30%
  • Positive cash flows generated by activity of €33.1 million, the Group's all-time record for a first half
  • Marked improvement in free cash flow over the period to -€3.3 million, the best performance since the IPO, in line with the 2019 targets

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (ticker: FGA), a leading partner of major aerospace industry companies, announces its 2018/19 interim results, which are currently being audited, for the period ended 30/09/2018. The Audit Committee met on 13/12/2018, and the accounts will be approved by the Board of Directors on 24/12/2018. The 2017/18 financial statements restated for the application of IFRS 15 are provided at the end of this press release.

In €K - IFRS at 30/09H1 2017/2018
IFRS 15		H1 2018/2019
IFRS 15		H1 2018/2019
IFRS 15 and LFL1		Change
LFL
Revenue2169,987202,018204,075+20.0%
Corrected EBITDA332,63236,69540,164+23.1%
Corrected EBITDA/Revenue19.2%18.2%19.9%+0.7pts
EBITDA31,61234,035
EBITDA/Revenue18.6%16.8%
Depreciation and amortisation(15,467)(17,025)
Net allocations to provisions(384)(20)
Current operating income15,76116,99020,482+30.0%
COI/Revenue9.3%8.4%10.1%+0.8pts
Other operating income511130
Other operating expenses(322)(936)
Operating income14,95517,179
Cost of net financial debt(2,347)(4,636)
Foreign exchange gains and losses(6,916)(289)
Unrealised gains and losses on financial instruments7,981(387)
Other financial income and expenses(29)(198)
Income tax expense(1,023)(2,673)
Net income adjusted for unrealised currency impact7,30110,18712,515+71.4%
Net income including unrealised currency impact12,6218,996
Net income, Group share, including unrealised currency impact12,6209,168


Solid growth in 2018/19 interim results

In the first half of its 2018/19 financial year, FIGEAC AÉRO posted revenue of €202 million, an increase of 18.8%. At constant scope and exchange rates, revenue grew by 20.0% in the six months to 30 September 2018.

This strong buoyant was accompanied by an increase in corrected EBITDA to €36.7 million, which includes a dilutive effect resulting from the consolidation of the Tofer Group (-€0.8m) and an impact from the unfavourable change in the €/$ exchange rate (-€2.7m). At constant scope and exchange rates, corrected EBITDA amounted to €40.2 million up 23.1%, representing a margin of 19.9%, an improvement of 0.7 points.

At constant scope and exchange rates, current operating income was €20.5 million in the six months to 30 September 2018, a sharp increase of 30.0%, representing a current operating margin of 10.1%, an improvement of 0.4 points.

Operating income for H1 2018/19 improved by 15% to €17.2 million.

After taking into account net financial income and income tax, net profit for the six months to 30 September 2018, adjusted for unrealised currency impact and at constant scope and exchange rates, was €12.5 million, an increase of 71.4%.


Financial structure: very strong increase in cash flows generated by activity

FIGEAC AÉRO has obtained a €96 million loan granted by a pool of banks (CM-CIC, BNP, HSBC, ARKEA) and 50% guaranteed by Bpifrance, the French financing and development organisation for mid-size companies. This six-year loan, on favourable terms for the Group, will for the most part fund new investments allocated following the gain of the largest contract in FIGEAC AÉRO's history, announced in January 2017. Concluded with Spirit AeroSystems, this contract covers the production of aluminium and titanium mechanical parts, as well as sub-assemblies for the Airbus A350 XWB and Boeing B737, B747-8, B767 and B777 programs.

With shareholders' equity of €199.6 million as of 30 September 2018 and net financial debt of €278.2 million, the gearing ratio is under control at 1.39, compared with 1.32 as of 31 March 2018.

Cash flows generated by activity for the period increased sharply to €33.1 million, almost equivalent to those posted over 12 months in the previous financial year (€35.3 million in the year ended 31 March 2018 and €4.5 million in the first half of 2017/18).

This reflects a significant 49.4% improvement in cash flow (before cost of debt and taxes) to €36.2 million (€24.2 million in the previous year) and a sharp decline of more than €16.7 million in the WCR against a backdrop of business growth.

Net investments for the period were €36.4 million, 33.4% of which was devoted to R&D, 15.4% to ERP project, 34.8% to production equipment, 9.6% to real estate investments and the balance for various other investments.

The actions implemented within the Group have started to show results. For the first half of 2018/19 (ended 30 September 2018), free cash flow improved by a significant 86.5% to -€3.3 million (compared with -€24.3 million in the six months to 30 September 2017).


Short- and medium-term targets confirmed

In line with the trend observed in this first half, the Group confirms its target of achieving positive and recurring free cash flow over the current financial year (closing March 2019).

The growth seen in the first half enables Figeac Aéro to anticipate revenue of €425 million in the year to 31 March 2019, representing double-digit growth.

Confident in its growth, FIGEAC AÉRO confirms its goal of posting €520 million4 in revenue in 2020 and €650 million4 in 2023.


Next release:

  • 30 January 2019 (after stock market closing), Q3 2018/19 revenue

1 At constant scope and exchange rates

2 2018/19 revenue is calculated using the average monthly EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.1785 for the period, and 2017/18 revenue is calculated using the average monthly EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.1392 for the period.

3 Corrected EBITDA = current operating income + depreciation and amortisation + net provisions, before the breakdown of R&D expenses capitalised by the Group by type

4 Based on a €/$ exchange rate of 1.18 and current capacity of manufacturers

ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGÉAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner of major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in the production of light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear parts and sub-assemblies. An international group with a workforce of over 3,300 employees, FIGEAC AERO operates in France, the United States, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. In the year ended 31 March 2018, the Group reported annual revenue of €372 million.


FIGEAC AÉRO
Jean-Claude Maillard
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52
ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel: 01 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr

Jean-Michel Marmillon - Press Relations
Tel.: 01 53 67 36 73 / jmmarmillon@actus.fr



IFRS 15 - "Revenue from contracts with customers"

Figeac Aero Group has applied IFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" since the financial year beginning on 1 April 2018, using the full retrospective method.

This standard replaces IAS 11 and IAS 18.

The main impacts are as follows:

1. Recognition of revenue

The Group's revenue is mainly generated by three activities:

a) Pre-production activity - "Non recurring costs" as part of series production:
The analysis carried out to date by the Group has led it to believe that the pre-production activities implemented prior to series production do not represent a performance obligation, as control over these activities is not transferred to the final customers. Consequently, revenue from these activities will be deferred according to the schedule for recognition of the main performance obligation.
This treatment requires the recognition of NRCs invoiced at the beginning of the contract to be spread over the life of the contract. The resulting impact was €443 thousand in the six months to 30 September 2017 and €1,309 thousand in the year ended 31 March 2018.

b) Activity of development outside of series production
Revenue from development activities will be recognised at the date of transfer of control. This treatment does not have a significant impact on existing revenue recognition methods.

c) Series production of parts and sub-assemblies
This activity constitutes a distinct performance obligation. Revenue is recognised at the date of transfer of control corresponding to the delivery of the parts and sub-assemblies to the final customers.
This treatment does not have a significant impact on existing revenue recognition methods.

2. Treatment of the learning curve:

IFRS 15 results in the immediate recognition in the income statement of the performance costs recorded during the start-up phase of contracts between observed returns and standard production profitability, costs that were previously recycled in income according to the actual decreases observed.

Impact of this application on the opening balance sheet

The application of IFRS 15 had a negative impact of €50.3 million on Group shareholders' equity (mainly due to the curve impact), net of consideration of associated deferred taxes.

Free Cash Flow

The application of the standard will not have an impact on the Group's cash flows.

CONSOLIDATED ASSETS
in € thousands		30/09/2017
Reported		Impact
IFRS 15		30/09/2017
Restated
Development costs64,045 64,045
Other intangible assets3,385 3,385
Total intangible assets67,430 67,430
Land5,423 5,423
Buildings50,588 50,588
Plant machinery130,158 130,158
Other property, plant and equipment6,808 6,808
Total property, plant and equipment192,976 192,977
Deferred tax1,3742,5763,950
Other financial assets2,90402,904
Other non-current assets627 627
Contract assets 20,47320,473
Total non-current assets265,31123,050288,362
Inventories and work in progress264,112-88,609175,503
Customers and other receivables73,116 73,116
Tax receivables12,501 12,501
Other current assets24,224 24,224
Cash and cash equivalents12,320 12,320
Total current assets386,272-88,609297,664
TOTAL ASSETS651,583-65,560586,024

CONSOLIDATED LIABILITIES
in € thousands		30/09/2017
Reported		Impact
IFRS 15		30/09/2017
restated
Share capital3,815 3,815
Premiums118,455 118,455
Reserves105,031-50,34254,689
Foreign currency translation reserve-1,116 -1,116
Net income for the year15,727-3,10612,621
Share capital issued and reserves attributable
to owners of the parent company241,912-53,448188,463
Non-controlling interests162 162
Non-controlling interests162 162
Total consolidated shareholders' equity242,074-53,448188,626
Loans from credit institutions83,234 83,234
Repayable advances21,902 21,902
Finance lease liabilities43,233 43,233
Other financial liabilities1,699 1,699
Total non-current financial liabilities150,067 150,068
Other provision5,809 5,809
Deferred tax liabilities25,416-21,7573,659
Provision for pensions and other long-term employee benefits3,316 3,316
Derivative financial instruments0 0
Other non-current liabilities1,184 1,184
Contract liabilities 9,6459,645
Non-current portion of deferred income7,923 7,923
Total non-current liabilities193,715-12,112181,604
Short-term borrowings56,738 56,738
Current portion of financial liabilities48,652 48,652
Repayable advances5,348 5,348
Total current financial liabilities110,738 110,738
Trade payables70,887 70,887
Fiscal liabilities8,156 8,156
Other current liabilities20,320 20,320
Deferred income5,692 5,692
Total current liabilities215,794-12,112215,794
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES651,583-65,560586,024

CONSOLIDATED ASSETS
in € thousands		31/03/2018
Reported		Impact
IFRS 15		31/03/2018
Restated
Development costs80,491 80,491
Goodwill2,397 2,397
Other intangible assets3,074 3,074
Total intangible assets85,961 85,961
Land4,409 4,409
Buildings58,091 58,091
Plant machinery134,379 134,379
Other property, plant and equipment7,664 7,664
Total property, plant and equipment204,543 204,543
Deferred tax3,7844,9668,750
Other financial assets3,182 3,182
Other non-current assets15,079 15,079
Contract assets 23,17823,178
Total non-current assets312,55028,144340,694
Inventories and work in progress272,587-97,984174,603
Customers and other receivables95,565 95,565
Tax receivables14,180 14,180
Other current assets26,666 26,666
Cash and cash equivalents107,906 107,906
Total current assets516,904-97,984418,920
TOTAL ASSETS829,455-69,840759,615

CONSOLIDATED LIABILITIES
in € thousands		March 2018
Reported		Impact
IFRS 15		March 2018
restated
Share capital3,821 3,821
Premiums118,455 118,455
Reserves107,693-50,34257,351
Foreign currency translation reserve-1,214 -1,214
Net income for the year30,275-8,48521,790
Share capital issued and reserves attributable
to owners of the parent company259,031 200,204
Non-controlling interests43 43
Non-controlling interests43 43
Total consolidated shareholders' equity259,074-58,827200,247
Loans from credit institutions180,781 180,781
Repayable advances21,855 21,855
Finance lease liabilities47,062 47,062
Other financial liabilities1,756 1,756
Total non-current financial liabilities251,454 251,454
Other provision6,331 6,331
Deferred tax liabilities36,173-21,52414,649
Provision for pensions and other long-term employee benefits1,856 1,856
Derivative financial instruments12,040 12,040
Other non-current liabilities1,629 1,629
Contract liabilities 10,51110,511
Non-current portion of deferred income8,024 8,024
Total non-current liabilities317,507-11,013306,494
Short-term borrowings70,742 70,742
Current portion of financial liabilities47,566 47,566
Repayable advances5,211 5,211
Total current financial liabilities123,519 123,519
Trade payables81,165 81,165
Fiscal liabilities14,161 14,161
Other current liabilities26,390 26,390
Deferred income7,640 7,640
Total current liabilities252,8750252,875
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES829,455-69,840759,615
Consolidated Income Statement
in € thousands		30/09/2017
reported		IFRS 15
impact		30/09/2017
restated
Revenue170,430-443169,987
Other income from operations2,560 2,560
Change in inventories of finished products and work in progress17,186-3,18813,998
Raw materials and consumables-91,332300-91,032
Personnel expenses-46,597101-46,496
External expenses-15,28165-15,216
Taxes-2,1968-2,188
Depreciation and amortisation-15,51952-15,467
Net provisions-384 -384
Current operating income18,868-3,10615,761
Other operating income130 130
Other operating expenses-936 -936
Operating income18,062 14,955
Financial income22 22
Financial expenses-2,369 -2,369
Cost of debt-2,347 -2,347
Foreign exchange gains and losses-6,916 -6,916
Unrealised gains and losses on financial instruments7,981 7,981
Other financial income and expenses-29 -29
Share of profit of equity affiliates0 0
Income tax-1,023 -1,023
Net income (loss) for the period15,728-3,10612,621
Net income attributable to owners of the parent company15,727
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests1


Calculation of EBITDA 30/09/2017

Consolidated Income Statement
in € thousands		30/09/2017
reported		IFRS 15
impact		30/09/2017
restated
Current operating income18,868-3,10615,761
Reinstatement of depreciation and amortisation and net provisions15,903-5215,851
Accounting EBITDA34,771-3,15931,612
Capitalized depreciation related to R&D operations1,02001,020
CORRECTED EBITDA35,791-3,15932,632

Consolidated Income Statement
in € thousands		31/03/2018
reported		IFRS 15
impact		31/03/2018
restated
Revenue372,014-1,309370,705
Other income from operations3,214 3,214
Change in inventories of finished products and work in progress16,687-10,9375,750
Raw materials and consumables-188,6971,169-187,528
Personnel expenses-94,507194-94,313
External expenses-34,819124-34,695
Taxes-6,35215-6,337
Depreciation and amortisation-30,991101-30,890
Net provisions227 227
0
Current operating income36,776-10,64226,134
0
Other operating income1,381 1,381
Other operating expenses-4,111 -4,111
0
Operating income34,046-10,64223,404
0
Financial income99 99
Financial expenses-6,231 -6,231
0
Cost of debt-6,1320-6,132
0
Foreign exchange gains and losses-6,085 -6,085
Unrealised gains and losses on financial instruments16,668 16,668
Other financial income and expenses-115 -115
Share of profit of equity affiliates0 0
Income tax-8,1442,157-5,987
0
Net income (loss) for the period30,237-8,48521,752
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the
parent company30,275
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests-38


Calculation of EBITDA 31/03/2018

Consolidated Income Statement
in € thousands		31/03/2018
reported		IFRS 15
impact		31/03/2018
restated
Current operating income36,776-10,64226,134
Reinstatement of depreciation and amortisation and net provisions30,764-10130,663
Accounting EBITDA67,540-10,74356,797
Capitalized depreciation related to R&D operations4,231 4,231
CORRECTED EBITDA71,771-10,74361,028

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS IN € THOUSANDS30/09/2017
reported		IFRS 15
impact		30/09/2017
restated
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss) from consolidated companies15,728-3,10612,622
Dep., amort., provisions and share of subsidies allocated to income16,189-5216,137
Elimination of revaluation gains (losses) (fair value)-7,959 -7,959
Other items not affecting cash629 629
Cash flow after cost of debt, net of tax24,587-3,15921,428
Tax expense1,02301,023
Cost of net financial debt1,769 1,769
Cash flow before cost of debt, net of tax27,379-3,15924,220
Change in working capital requirements for operations-22,9323,158-19,774
Changes in inventories-26,9753,106-23,869
Change in trade and other receivables12,7615212,813
Change in trade and other payables-8,719 -8,719
Tax paid0 0
NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITES4,44704,448
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of assets-38,867 -38,867
Disposal of assets10,106 10,106
Impact of changes in scope0 0
NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES-28,7610-28,761
Cash flows from financing activities
Capital increases0 0
Increases in subsidies0 0
Bond issues and advances28,836 28,836
Repayment of bonds and advances-23,961 -23,961
Deferred expenses
Interest paid-1,769 -1,769
NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES3,10603,106
CHANGE IN CASH-21,2070-21,206
Cash - opening-23,068 -23,068
Cash - change in foreign exchange rates-143 -143
Cash - other changes0 0
Cash - closing-44,419 -44,419
CHANGE IN CASH FLOWS-21,2070-21,207

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS IN € THOUSANDS31/03/2018
reported 		IFRS 15
impact		31/03/2018
restated
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss) from consolidated companies30,237-8,48521,752
Dep., amort., provisions and share of subsidies allocated to income35,603-10135,502
Elimination of revaluation gains (losses) (fair value)-11,868 -11,868
Other items not affecting cash2,742 2,742
Cash flow after cost of debt, net of tax56,714-8,58648,128
Tax expense7,119-2,1574,962
Cost of net financial debt4,257 4,257
Cash flow before cost of debt, net of tax68,090-10,74357,347
Change in working capital requirements for operations-32,77410,743-22,031
Changes in inventories-33,72810,642-23,086
Change in trade and other receivables-7,494101-7,393
Change in trade and other payables8,448 8,448
Tax paid0 0
NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITES35,316035,316
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of assets-75,137 -75,137
Disposal of assets5,895 5,895
Impact of changes in scope-15 -15
NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES-69,2570-69,257
Cash flows from financing activities
Capital increases6 6
Increases in subsidies0 0
Bond issues and advances132,305 132,305
Repayment of bonds and advances-45,044 -45,044
Other financial liabilities11,435 11,435
Interest paid-4,257 -4,257
NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES94,445094,445
CHANGE IN CASH60,504060,504
Cash - opening-23,068 -23,068
Cash - change in foreign exchange rates-272 -272
Cash - other changes 0
Cash - closing37,165 37,165
0
CHANGE IN CASH FLOWS60,504 60,504
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56370-fga-rs1-2018_19-vdef-uk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2018 Actusnews Wire