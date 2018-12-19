Memories Resorts & Spa: Memories Trinidad Del Mar now operating in Trinidad, Cuba

HAVANA, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly-anticipated Memories Trinidad Del Mar, which was rebranded from Hotel Brisas Trinidad Del Mar, commenced operations this past weekend in Cuba. The all-inclusive beachfront resort, located along Ancon Beach's white sands, is just ten minutes away from the UNESCO-recognized colonial old town of Trinidad.

Memories Trinidad Del Mar (https://www.memoriesresorts.com/resort/memories-trinidad-del-mar) offers travelers an array of all-inclusive amenities to ensure they make the most of their stay, providing them with an unforgettable and awe-inspiring experience. Families (https://www.memoriesresorts.com/families-1/families) can enjoy endless entertainment at the kids club and its playground, while everyone can splash around in the pool or try one of the many water sports available. Guests can explore Trinidad's rich history and vibrant architecture or get active at the gym or one of the two tennis courts; while those looking to unwind can enjoy a soak in the Jacuzzi or simply relax with a drink in hand poolside or on the beach. For dining, options are plentiful with various Cuban and international dishes served up at the buffet or the choice of two à la carte specialty restaurants.

To book, visit our website www.memoriesresorts.com (http://www.memoriesresorts.com) or contact your travel agent.

About Memories Resorts & Spa

Memories Resorts & Spa (https://www.memoriesresorts.com/) welcome guests to "Celebrate the Moments" with family and loved ones in lush tropical settings across the Cuba and the Dominican Republic. Memories Resorts provide top-notch facilities and amenities, laid -back 'toes in the sand' elegance with personalized service, all-inclusive features and spacious accommodations to suit the needs of each traveler and family group. With world- class à la carte dining, unlimited premium drinks, and day-to-evening entertainment, families, singles and groups enjoy Memories Resorts & Spa as the ultimate vacation to create unforgettable memories.

For additional information, please contact: