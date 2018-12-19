Marseilles, December 19, 2018

Clarification by BOURBON

As published in the latest 3rd quarter financial information, BOURBON confirms that its active attempts to secure new financial partners, in order to ensure its development and the implementation of BOURBONINMOTION strategic plan, are still under way.

At this stage, all solutions are being considered and the parameters of these potential new financings are not yet determined.

About BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,400 skilled employees. Through its 29 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2017, BOURBON'S revenue came to €860.6 million and the company operated a fleet of 508 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

