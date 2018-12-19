

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric (GE) has reportedly filed paperwork for an IPO of its health-care unit, GE Healthcare. GE's stock is currently up 7 percent on the news.



According to CNBC, GE is working with JPMorgan Chase on an initial public offering that would likely come mid-2019. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are also working with GE, according to reports.



GE Healthcare, is a major company in the hospital and lab equipment industry. The unit had generated about $19 billion in revenue and $3.4 billion in profit last year. It accounted for 15.8 percent of GE's total sales, and 43.2 percent of its operating profit in 2017.



In June, the company had announced its plans to spin off GE Healthcare. The company had previously said that spinning off the health unit makes sense as it would allow the company to double down on its core industrial and energy businesses.



'As we announced in June, GE intends to separate its healthcare business, but we have not confirmed the form or timing. As an independent global healthcare business, GE healthcare will have greater flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities, react quickly to changes in the industry and invest in innovation,' GE added in an emailed statement to CNBC.



