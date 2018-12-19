SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Allergan plc - AGN

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Allergan plc ("Allergan" or the "Company") (NYSE: AGN) (ISIN: IE00BY9D5467). Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Allergan and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated the federal securities laws.

On December 18, 2018, France's National Agency for the Safety of Medicines & Health Products ordered the recall of textured breast implants manufactured by Allergan from the European market, stating that the implants "have been linked to a rare form of cancer"-specifically, anaplastic large cell lymphoma. On December 19, 2018, Allergan stated that it would remove its textured breast implants from the European market. Following these announcements, Allergan's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 19, 2018.

