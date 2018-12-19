

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a lack of direction throughout much of the session, treasuries showed a strong move to the upside following the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.



Bond prices initially pulled back following the Fed announcement but rebounded strongly going into the close. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 4.7 basis points to 2.778 percent.



With the steep drop seen late in the trading day, the ten-year yield ended the session at its lowest closing level nearly seven months.



The late-day advance by treasuries came after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to raise interest rates by a quarter point but forecast fewer rate hikes next year.



The central bank said its Federal Open Market Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent.



The Fed's closely watched accompanying statement noted the labor market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been rising at a strong rate.



Annual rates of both overall inflation and core inflation were also said to remain near the Fed's 2 percent target, with indicators of longer-term inflation expectations also little changed.



The Fed also reiterated that further gradual increases in interest rates would be consistent with the FOMC's mandate to foster maximum employment and price stability.



However, eagle-eyed Fed watchers will notice the inclusion of the word 'some' in the statement regarding further gradual rate increases.



In another indication the Fed plans to raise rates less than previously anticipated, the central bank's projections point to two rate hikes in 2019 compared to the previous forecast for three.



The Fed's median projection for the federal funds rate in 2019 was reduced to 2.9 percent from the 3.1 percent expected in September.



The median forecasts for rates in both 2020 and 2021 were also lowered to 3.1 percent from 3.4 percent, while the projection for longer run rates was downwardly revised to 2.8 percent from 3.0 percent.



The central bank also lowered its forecasts for real GDP growth in 2018 and 2019 to 3.0 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. The Fed previously projected 3.1 percent growth in 2018 and 2.5 percent growth in 2019.



While once again calling risks to the economic outlook roughly balanced, the Fed added that it will continue to monitor global economic and financial developments and assess their implications for the economic outlook.



Paul Ashworth, Chief U.S. Economist at Capital Economics, said today's widely anticipated rate hike was tempered by the slight downward revision to Fed officials' projections for additional rate increases in 2019 and beyond.



'Still, with the vote unanimous and the median rate projection for end-2019 revised down by only 20bp, this is hardly the 'dovish hike' that some were anticipating,' Ashworth said.



'On balance, we still expect the Fed to hike twice in the first half of next year before a slowdown in GDP growth to below potential forces it to the side lines,' he added. 'We then expect the Fed to reverse course and cut rates by 75bp in 2020.



Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors released a report this morning unexpectedly showing a significant increase in existing home sales in November.



NAR said existing home sales surged up by 1.9 percent to an annual rate of 5.32 million in November after jumping by 1.4 percent to a rate of 5.22 million in October. Economists had expected existing home sales to drop by 0.6 percent.



Despite the second consecutive monthly increase, existing home sales in November were down by 7.0 percent compared to the same month a year ago.



Reaction to the Fed announcement may continue to impact trading on Thursday along with reports on weekly jobless claims, leading economic indicators, and Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity.



The Treasury Department is also due to announce the details of next week's auctions of two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes.



