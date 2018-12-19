

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures ended notably higher on Wednesday, despite data showing a much less than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week.



Oil prices moved higher, due largely to traders squaring off their positions on expiration day of January futures contracts. Crude oil futures for January had plunged more than 7% in the previous session.



Traders were also building up some fresh positions in oil futures after three successive days of weakness that resulted prices falling by over 11%.



Crude oil futures contracts for January expired at $47.20 a barrel, gaining $0.96, or 2.1%, for the session.



Crude Oil futures for February ended up $1.57, or 3.4%, at $48.17 a barrel.



According to data released by the Energy Information Administration today, crude stockpiles in the U.S. dropped by 497,000 barrels in the week ended December 14, much lower than an expected declined of 2.44 million barrels.



Meanwhile, gasoline inventories were up by 1.77 million barrels in the week, much more than an expected increase of 1.2 million barrels, the report from EIA said. Distillates stockpiles dropped by 4.24 million barrels, as against expectations for a 0.57 million barrels increase.



After ten successive weeks of increases, crude stockpiles in the U.S. have now increased for three consecutive weeks, although the drop last week has turned out to be much smaller than anticipated.



Fears about a likely fall in energy demand due to global economic slowdown resulted in crude oil prices falling to about 16-month lows, despite the OPEC and some non OPEC members agreeing on a production cut of 1.2 million barrels per day from January 2019.



