A distributed, global awards program recognizing members of the Elastic community who are having an impact on the world and their organizations

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that submissions are now open for the new evolved Elastic customer and user awards program: The Elastic Search Awards. The awards program recognizes and celebrates community members and organizations that are using Elastic technology to improve the way people live, work, and play.

The previous iteration of the program, the Elastic Cause Awards, ran for two successful years highlighting seven projects and organizations that make the world a better place. From combating human trafficking across the globe to tracking the outbreak of Ebola in Africa to helping refugees fleeing war-torn countries, our Elastic Cause Award honorees have shared their philanthropic missions with the broader Elastic community and it has been our pleasure to amplify and recognize their work from the Elastic{ON} stage.

This year, however, with the expansion of the program, Elastic plans to recognize more of the Elastic community; recognizing all types of organizations that are making our world, businesses, offices, and communities better.

Get your Submissions in!

The Elastic Search Awards will honor projects across three categories:

Cause Awards Continuing to honor those doing good in the world with the Elastic Stack. Last year's honorees included Dimagi (fighting tuberculosis), Libraries Without Borders (free, open education), Refugee Datathon Munich (refugee support), and Thorn (fighting child trafficking).

Continuing to honor those doing good in the world with the Elastic Stack. Last year's honorees included Dimagi (fighting tuberculosis), Libraries Without Borders (free, open education), Refugee Datathon Munich (refugee support), and Thorn (fighting child trafficking). Cluster Awards (Technology Innovation) | Honoring those doing something completely technically original with the Elastic Stack and applying it to a 'I-never-would-have-thought-of-that' use case or making the previously impossible, possible.

| Honoring those doing something completely technically original with the Elastic Stack and applying it to a 'I-never-would-have-thought-of-that' use case or making the previously impossible, possible. You know, for Search! Awards (Business Transformation) Honoring those taking the Elastic Stack and changing the way they are doing business using search by breaking down organizational and data silos, introducing new ideas and processes, or even rolling out new products.

Important Dates to Remember

Just like our community, Elastic believes that the Elastic Search Awards run on local time. Therefore our panel of judges will select award honorees from the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) in their own respective regions.

The Americas honorees will be announced at our Elastic{ON} Tour: San Francisco event on February 27, 2019, with the EMEA and APJ dates to be announced in early 2019.

Currently, application submissions for all regions are open, with the Americas award application window closing on December 31, 2018. Find the program and submission details here: 2019 Elastic Search Awards as well the official rules and regulations here.

Good luck!

