First Reserve Promotes Senior Team Member

STAMFORD, Connecticut and HOUSTON and LONDON, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reserve, a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on energy, today announced the promotion of Paul Steen from Vice President to Director, effective January 1, 2019.

Since joining the firm in 2011, Paul has been a key member of the portfolio company teams responsible for investments throughout First Reserve's core energy investment sectors including Resources, Equipment & Services, and Midstream/Downstream. He has made significant contributions to a number of portfolio investments, including TPC Group, Brand Energy, Templar and Tri-Point Oil & Gas. As a Director, Paul will continue to help drive diversified investments in the global energy value chain. Prior to joining First Reserve, Paul worked as an Analyst in the Investment Banking, Oil & Gas Group, at Credit Suisse. He holds a B.B.A. from Texas A&M University and is based in our Houston office.

Alex Krueger, President & CEO of First Reserve, stated, "First Reserve continues to pride itself on cultivating a deep bench of homegrown energy investment talent with expertise throughout the energy value chain. We believe that this spirit of partnership and discipline begins with our internal team and extends to our management team partners and throughout our global network. I am joined by First Reserve's senior leadership in congratulating Paul, and we look forward to continuing to work together to drive value creation on behalf of our investors."

About First Reserve

First Reserve is a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on energy. With 35 years of industry insight, investment expertise and operational excellence, the Firm has cultivated an enduring network of global relationships and raised approximately USD $31 billion of aggregate capital since inception. First Reserve has completed over 650 transactions (including platform investments and add-on acquisitions), creating several notable energy companies throughout the Firm's history. Its portfolio companies have operated on six continents, spanning the energy spectrum from upstream oil and gas to midstream and downstream, including resources, equipment and services, and associated infrastructure. Please visit www.firstreserve.com for further information.

