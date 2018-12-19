Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2018) - Para Resources Inc. (TSXV: PBR) (WKN: A14YF1) (OTC Pink: PRSRF) (the "Company" or "Para") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated November 6, 2018, were approved by the requisite majority of votes with 69.7% of eligible votes cast at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") held on Wednesday, December 19, 2018.

Additionally, further to the Company's previously announced restructure of outstanding shareholder loans on October 30, 2018 from Conex Services Inc. and Conterra Construction, Inc. (together, the "Lender"), the Company has "closed on" or added, a further principal amount of $1,343,544.61 to the August 2018 convertible note (the "Note") on the same terms as previously disclosed. The person controlling the Lender companies is an insider of the Company.

Participation of an insider of the Company in the Note financing constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions). Because the Company's shares trade only on the TSXV, the issuance of securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101.

ABOUT PARA RESOURCES:

Para is a junior producing gold mining company. Para owns approximately 80% of the El Limon project, in Colombia, which in addition to its current underground operation is purchasing mineralized rock mined by small artisanal miners working on the Company's property. The El Limon and OTU properties also have exploration and development upside. The Company also owns 88% of the Gold Road Mine in the Oatman District of Arizona. RPM Global recently produced a NI 43-101 Technical Report and PEA, establishing a Mineral Resource estimate and a good economic outlook for the Gold Road Mine. Production at Gold Road is expected to commence in February 2019. Para will continue to take advantage of current market conditions to acquire and develop additional highly economic, near-term production assets that have strong exploration and development upside.

