

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Thursday from the previous session following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected and projected two increases next year.



Investors are also cautious as they look ahead to the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later in the day. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 225.95 points or 1.08 percent to 20,761.97, after touching a low of 20,725.88 earlier. Japanese shares fell on Wednesday.



The major exporters are lower despite a weaker yen. Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are declining more than 2 percent each, while Canon is down almost 1 percent and Sony is edging down 0.1 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is losing more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is down more than 1 percent. Among the major automakers, Honda is lower by almost 1 percent and Toyota is adding 0.4 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 2 percent, while Japan Petroleum is down 0.7 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Shares of SoftBank Corp., SoftBank Group's mobile unit, are losing almost 1 percent after falling more than 14 percent in their trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday.



Among the other major gainers, Takeda Pharmaceutical is rising more than 4 percent and Showa Shell Sekiyu is gaining 3 percent. Tokyo Gas, Chubu Electric Power, Kao Corp. and Kansai Electric are higher by more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Taiyo Yuden is losing more than 5 percent, while Kubota Corp. and Casio Computer are lower by 4 percent each. Nissan Chemical is down almost 4 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see October figures for its all industry activity index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 112 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday in a late-day sell-off after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to raise interest rates by a quarter point. While the Fed also forecast fewer than previously estimated rate hikes next year, the central bank's tone was not as dovish as some traders had hoped.



The Dow tumbled 351.98 points or 1.5 percent to 23,323.66, the Nasdaq plummeted 147.08 points or 2.2 percent to 6,636.83 and the S&P 500 slumped 39.20 points or 1.5 percent to 2,506.96.



The major European markets all moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures ended notably higher on Wednesday, despite data showing a much less than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. WTI crude for January expired at $47.20 a barrel, gaining $0.96 or 2.1 percent for the session.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX