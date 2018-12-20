Trilliant recognized as the Asia Pacific Smart Utility Communications Platform Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilliant Holdings Inc was recognized as the Asia Pacific Smart Utility Communications Platform Company of the Year at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held at Shangri-La Singapore on 27 November.

Yik Yen Koh, Research Analyst, Best Practices, Asia-Pacific, Frost & Sullivan noted that Trilliant is continuously developing new data analytics capabilities and leveraging its core strength of large-scale deployments, enabling the company to launch joint smart utility communications solutions with TNB in Malaysia, the first smart city communications platform in Vietnam, and other similar utility and Industrial IoT projects throughout Asia Pacific.

"Through its strategic initiatives, the company allowed clients to make significant strides in digital transformation and develop new business models with Trilliant's IoT-enabling technologies. Supporting clients in growing their businesses and reducing operational costs simultaneously, Trilliant recorded a remarkable 124% top-line growth from 2016 to 2018," he added.

"We are honored to be recognized as the 2018 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Smart Utility Communications Platform Company of the Year," said Bryan Spear, managing director of the Asia Pacific region for Trilliant.

"We have had the honor to work together with some of the leading companies across the region to leverage technology and analytics to solve problems and deliver tangible results," he noted.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practice Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About Trilliant

Trilliant empowers the energy industry with the only purpose-built communications platform that enables utilities and cities to securely and reliably deploy any application - on one powerful network. With the most field-proven, globally compliant solution in the market, Trilliant empowers you by connecting the world of things. www.trilliant.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

