

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets, led by Japan, are mostly lower on Thursday following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fourth time this year and also projected two rate hikes next year, with the central bank's tone not as dovish as investors had hoped. Investors also remained cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later in the day.



The Australian market has pared early losses and is modestly lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected. Banks and mining stocks are mostly higher with modest gains.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 2.20 points or 0.04 percent to 5,578.40, after earlier falling to a more than two-year low of 5,544.40. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 6.40 points or 0.11 percent to 5,643.60. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Wednesday amid weakness in the energy sector.



The major miners are mostly higher with modest gains. Fortescue Metals is adding 0.2 percent and Rio Tinto is rising 0.4 percent, while BHP Group is down 0.3 percent.



In the banking sector, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent, while ANZ Banking is edging down 0.1 percent.



Gold miners are weak even as gold prices edged higher. Evolution Mining is losing more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is down 0.8 percent.



Oil stocks are mixed despite crude oil prices rising 2 percent overnight. Santos is adding 0.6 percent, while Oil Search is flat and Woodside Petroleum is lower by almost 1 percent.



MYOB Group said it is not in a position to recommend a buyout offer from KKR & Co. after the U.S. private equity giant lowered its bid to take full control of the accounting software provider. Shares of MYOB Group are falling more than 10 percent.



Downer EDI said its joint venture with CPB Contractors has won the A$420 million contract to build the first stage of the NSW government's Parramatta Light Rail project. The company's shares are declining almost 1 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.1 percent in November. That exceeded expectations for 5.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.



The Australian economy added 37,000 jobs last month - blowing away expectations for an increase of 20,000 jobs following the gain of 32,800 in the previous month.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7114, down from $0.7193 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is extending losses from the previous session following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected and projected two rate increases next year.



Investors are also cautious as they look ahead to the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later in the day. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 225.95 points or 1.08 percent to 20,761.97, after touching a low of 20,725.88 earlier. Japanese shares fell on Wednesday.



The major exporters are lower despite a weaker yen. Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are declining more than 2 percent each, while Canon is down almost 1 percent and Sony is edging down 0.1 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is losing more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is down more than 1 percent. Among the major automakers, Honda is lower by almost 1 percent and Toyota is adding 0.4 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 1 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 2 percent, while Japan Petroleum is down 0.7 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Shares of SoftBank Corp., SoftBank Group's mobile unit, are losing almost 1 percent after falling more than 14 percent in their trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday.



Shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical are gaining more than 2 percent after the Japanese drugmaker said it will acquire French over-the-counter drugmaker UPSA from Bristol-Myers Squibb for $1.6 billion.



Japan Post Holdings' shares are adding 0.6 percent after the postal services provider announced plans to purchase a nearly 7 percent stake in U.S.-based Aflac.



Among the other major gainers, Takeda Pharmaceutical is rising more than 4 percent and Showa Shell Sekiyu is gaining 3 percent. Tokyo Gas, Chubu Electric Power, Kao Corp. and Kansai Electric are higher by more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Taiyo Yuden is losing more than 5 percent, while Kubota Corp. and Casio Computer are lower by 4 percent each. Nissan Chemical is down almost 4 percent.



In economic news, Japan will also see October figures for its all industry activity index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 112 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also lower, while New Zealand and Singapore are modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday in a late-day sell-off after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to raise interest rates by a quarter point. While the Fed also forecast fewer than previously estimated rate hikes next year, the central bank's tone was not as dovish as some traders had hoped.



The Dow tumbled 351.98 points or 1.5 percent to 23,323.66, the Nasdaq plummeted 147.08 points or 2.2 percent to 6,636.83 and the S&P 500 slumped 39.20 points or 1.5 percent to 2,506.96.



The major European markets all moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures ended notably higher on Wednesday, despite data showing a much less than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. WTI crude for January expired at $47.20 a barrel, gaining $0.96 or 2.1 percent for the session.



