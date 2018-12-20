Guests at the opening ceremony for the HKTDC Lifestyle Expo in Mumbai

Eddie Lee, Senior Product Promotion Manager, HKTDC (centre) takes Guest of Honour Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries and Mining, Government of Maharashtra (R), on a tour around the Lifestyle Expo in Mumbai.

The two-day event showcases a wide selection of trendy products from about 140 Hong Kong and Mainland China companies.



HONG KONG, Dec 20, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The Lifestyle Expo in Mumbai opened yesterday at the Expo Centre in Mumbai's World Trade Centre. Jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Trade Development Bureau of Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, the expo serves as a platform for suppliers from Hong Kong and Mainland China to connect with buyers from India and other countries in South Asia, creating new partnership opportunities by capturing the robust demand for trendy lifestyle products.The two-day event showcases a wide selection of quality products from about 140 Hong Kong and mainland companies and will be attended by close to 2,000 buyers from India and other South Asian countries. Exhibits include household appliances, fashion and fashion accessories, consumer electronics and electric parts, as well as gifts and premiums.The best of Hong Kong fashion is being showcased at the expo, highlighting Hong Kong's creative and design capabilities to buyers at the event. Accomplished designers such as Kevin Ho, Jane Ng, Walter Kong & Jessica Lau, Carrie Kwok, Yannes Wong and Mountain Yam are featuring their latest designs at the event's FASHIONALLY zone.Exploring Regional Cooperation for 'Win-win' ResultSpeaking at the opening ceremony, HKTDC Senior Product Promotion Manager Eddie Lee highlighted the longstanding cooperation between Hong Kong and India, saying that India was the city's seventh-largest trading partner and that ties between the two places would continue to grow in the future."Through the Lifestyle Expo we can showcase some of the best and brightest brands from Hong Kong and Mainland China to buyers from across India and the region. Companies can discover new products, expand business contacts and establish new partnerships that can lead to a more prosperous future and a win-win result for all concerned," Mr Lee said. "We have very high hopes for the future of trade links between India and Mainland China, with Hong Kong serving as a 'Super-Connector' between two of the world's most populous and fastest-growing large economies."India - a Key Business Partner for Hong KongIndia was Hong Kong's third-largest export market in 2017 while Hong Kong was India's third-largest export market. India-Hong Kong trade in 2017 was valued at approximately US$34 billion, an increase of 27% over the previous year. Exports from India to Hong Kong were close to US$13.7 billion, led by exports of non-ferrous metals, metalliferous ores and metal clap.Business Matching and MoreCustomised "One-on-One" business-matching services are provided at the Lifestyle Expo to connect exhibitors and buyers and foster collaboration. Meanwhile, products from exhibitors are being spotlighted at the "hktdc.com Small Orders Showcase", allowing buyers to place orders of between five to 1,000 pieces.In addition, the HKTDC Frequent Buyer Awards were presented yesterday to Indian companies that have given continued support to the Council's trade fairs in Hong Kong and India.Fair Website:Lifestyle Expo in Mumbai: http://m.hktdc.com/fair/lifestyleexpomumbai-en/Photo Download: https://bit.ly/2GwcMVC(Photo:)Guests at the opening ceremony for the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Lifestyle Expo in Mumbai include (from left to right): Wang Shicai, Commercial Counsellor, Economic and Commercial Section of the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Mumbai; Han Shengjian, Deputy Director-General, Trade Development Bureau, Ministry of Commerce, the People's Republic of China; Tang Guocai, Consul General, Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Mumbai; Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries and Mining, Government of Maharashtra; Eddie Lee, Senior Product Promotion Manager, HKTDC; Vijay Kalantri, President, All India Association of Industries; Rajesh Bhagat, South Asia Consultant, HKTDC and Ravi Dalmia, Treasurer, India China Chamber of Commerce & Industry https://bit.ly/2T5PXtp