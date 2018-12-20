Regulatory News:

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB), pioneer companyin the field of bioplasturgy, today announces its financial reporting schedule for 2019.

Financial publications will be released after closure of the stock market. This schedule is indicative and subject to change.

January 14, 2019

Half-year liquidity contract report.

April 5, 2019

Publication of 2018 financial statements, with management comments.

The 2018 Reference Document and Financial Report (included in the Reference Document) will be released during the second quarter of 2019.

June 13, 2019

Annual shareholders meeting in Clermont-Ferrand.

July 8, 2019

Half-year liquidity contract report

September 27, 2019

Publication of financial statements as of June 30, 2019, with management comments.

Publication of the Interim Financial Report

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a green chemistry company whose innovations provide solutions to the environmental and sustainable development issues that manufacturers currently face. Since its founding in 2011, the company has developed two industrial-scale biological processes for the biological breakdown and recycling of polymers. These unique innovations help optimise the performance and life cycle of plastics and textiles by capitalizing on the properties of specially selected enzymes. CARBIOS's economic growth model is based on the industrial roll-out and sale of its products, enzymes, technologies and biological processes through direct licence agreements or joint ventures, to major players in the fields to whom they would most benefit. To that end, CARBIOS founded the joint venture CARIOLICE in 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients and the fund SPI, run by Bpifrance. This company, in which CARBIOS holds a controlling share, will market the first technology licensed by CARBIOS by producing enzyme pellets used in the production of biodegradable and bio-sourced plastics. Since its founding, CARBIOS has been backed by Truffle Capital, a European investment capital player. CARBIOS qualifies as an "Innovative Company" according to Bpifrance, which makes the company's shares eligible for inclusion in innovation-focused mutual funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

CARBIOS is also eligible for inclusion in French SME share savings accounts (PEA-PMEs).

This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country.

Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.

