TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded a significant(1) Engineering, Procurement support and Construction management services contract by Neste for the expansion of their renewable products refinery in Singapore.

This project will increase the overall Neste Singapore Refinery renewable products production by up to 1.3 million tons per year and includes TechnipFMC's steam reforming technology.

This expansion aims at meeting the market demand for renewable products. The production process is based on Neste's proprietary NEXBTL state-of-the-art technology.

Nello Uccelletti, President of TechnipFMC's Onshore-Offshore business, stated: "This award demonstrates our long-standing relationship with Neste, established in 2007, with the delivery of two world-scale renewable fuels units in Rotterdam and Singapore. We are proud to support Neste in the quest for renewable products, as well as collaborate with this client on a leading-edge technology. This confirms the interest by both parties to embrace the energy transition supported by today's market trend."

(1)For TechnipFMC a "significant" contract ranges between $75 million and $250 million.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "estimated" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

