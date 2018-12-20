WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey's CEO, Carlos Moreira to Present at the Geneva Annual Blockchain Congress on January 21, 2019 . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Geneva, December 20, 2018

WISeKey's CEO, Carlos Moreira to Present at the Geneva Annual Blockchain Congress on January 21, 2019

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, OTCQX: WIKYY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced its participation at the Geneva Annual Blockchain Congress to be held on January 21, 2019 at the Palexpo Convention Centre in Geneva.

Other speakers are: Don Tapscott, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Blockchain Research Institute (CA), Patrick Odier, Associate at Banque Lombard Odier (CH), Daniel Haudenschild, CEO of Swisscom Blockchain (CH), and Jarod Koopman, Director of Cybercrime, Internal Revenue Services, Criminal Investigation (USA). These five personalities will present their visions of the Blockchain revolution and will discuss concrete solutions as they apply to four fields of activity: identity & e-government, education, FinTech, and raw material sourcing & supply chain.

Presenter bios:

Don Tapscott, the world's most influential digital thinker

Co-Founder and Chairman of the Blockchain Research Institute (http://www.blockchainresearchinstitute.org) (BRI), Don Tapscott is one of the foremost experts in the field of new technologies and their impact on business and society. Author of 16 books, including Wikinomics: How Mass Collaboration Changes Everything (translated into over 25 languages) and Blockchain Revolution (the global best seller on blockchain translated into over 15 languages), he was one of the first intellectuals to focus on blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Since he sees Blockchain as not just a new technology, but rather a true revolution, he joined his son Alex Tapscott in co-founding the BRI, an independent organisation including international experts of which the objective is to provide concrete solutions to both the private and public sectors. He is a guest of WISeKey.

Patrick Odier, a major Swiss figure of finance and philanthropy

Chairman of the executive board since January 2014, Patrick Odier has been the senior managing partner of Groupe Lombard Odier since July 2008.

He joined the group in 1982 and finished his training in Zurich, New York City and Montreal before becoming a managing partner in 1986. He holds an economic degree from the University of Geneva and an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago.

Patrick Odier was chairman of the Swiss Bankers Association from 2009 to 2016. He is a member of the executive board and the board of directors of economiesuisse (a federation of Swiss companies). He is also a member of the executive board of several Swiss and international academic institutions and philanthropic organizations.

Daniel Haudenschild, key expert in FinTechs

Daniel Haudenschild is the CEO of Swisscom Blockchain AG. With more than 20 years of experience as a consultant for the "Big Four" in his role as consulting partner at the financial department of Ernst & Young, Daniel Haudenschild is a key expert in areas such as technological transformation, FinTech strategy and digital solution development.

Jarod Koopman, head of cybercriminality at the bureau of Criminal Investigation of the Internal Revenue Services, a federal governmental agency in the United States

Bearing an accounting degree with a major in finance, economy and information systems, Jarod Koopman began his career as a special surveillance agent, and has worked on a number of penal cases. He was quickly recognised and sought out for his skills and knowledge, particularly in matters of financial criminality, money laundering, tax evasion and terrorist financing. He leads criminal investigations in such a way as to reinforce trust in the fiscal system and to dissuade infractions to fiscal law. Today he oversees the IRS-CI (Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation) for which he has created a new inquiry department.

Carlos Moreira, national and international cybersecurity specialist

Co-founder and CEO of WISeKey, Carlos Moreira is one of the pioneers of the international digital scene. His 17 years of cybersecurity work for the United Nations and his extensive experience in the diplomatic community have enabled him to become a cybersecurity expert. Driven by the conviction that the Internet should remain a universal network and yet a secure one, he examines the technologies that can provide this security. His work also extends to philanthropic projects.

Programme and ticket sales available on the website. (https://www.genevablockchaincongress.com/en/accueil-en-gbc/)

Contact Palexpo SA:

Adeline Beaux, Project manager

+41 22 761 10 95, adeline.beaux@palexpo.ch

Maud Couturier, Press and public relations manager

+41 22 761 10 92, maud.couturier@palexpo.ch

ABOUT WISEKEY:

WISeKey.

To receive WISeKey's latest news, subscribe to our Newsletteror visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com (mailto:info@wisekey.com) WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com (mailto:lcati@equityny.com)

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



This letter does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.