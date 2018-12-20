

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scania (SVKBY.PK) announced the company is testing a new generation autonomous transport system at Rio Tinto's Dampier Salt operations in Western Australia. The first phase of the trial started in August 2018 and involves a Scania XT 8×4 autonomous tipper truck working separately from Dampier's active operations.



Björn Winblad, Head of Scania Mining said, 'Mining sites given their high vehicle utilisation rates are ideal for testing new autonomous technology. It is very encouraging to note that the truck has been performing in a safe manner and in accordance with expectations with regards to the operations.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX