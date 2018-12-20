Wirecard Expands Cooperation With Singtel's Dash to Enable Mobile Payments With Apple Pay

MUNICH, December 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Wirecard, the global innovation leader in digital financial technology, has deepened its partnership with Singtel's Dash to support the Dash mobile wallet's Visa Virtual Account on Apple Pay. From now on, Dash's customers can make payments using Apple Pay at millions of participating on- and offline merchants worldwide.

Brigitte Haeuser-Axtner, Executive Vice President, Sales Asia, Digital & Telecommunications at Wirecard, said, "As leaders in digital financial technology, we are proud to work with Singtel to bring Dash to an even larger group of potential customers with Apple controlling half of Singapore's mobile OS market. Together we look forward to connecting even more consumers with merchants around the globe. Asia continues to be the leader of the digital payments revolution worldwide, and we are excited to be at the forefront of these innovations."

"With the increasing popularity of mobile and online payments, Dash enables easy, secure and seamless payment options between our partner merchants and our more than half a million Dash customers on the platform of their choice," said Gilbert Chuah, Head of mCommerce at Singtel. "Our expanded partnership with Wirecard to bring Dash to Apple Pay reflects our commitment to enhance the digital payment experience for both merchants and customers."

Singtel Dash is Singapore's only all-in-one digital wallet which provides a safe and secure mobile payments solution for shopping, commuting, and remitting money. Dash's Visa Virtual Account is the first of its kind in Singapore and was introduced in 2017.

The inclusion of Dash into Apple Pay complements the increasing popularity of online shopping in Singapore. Wirecard's 2018 International Holiday Shopping Report found that 67% of Singaporeans surveyed prefer shopping online, either via desktop or mobile, while 20% prefer shopping in-store. The ability to use mobile payments in-store is also a welcome innovation with 51% of respondents saying it would improve their shopping experience.

