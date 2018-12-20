Leading Middle Eastern retail distributor selects Oracle NetSuite for global expansion

Denaster General Trading LLC Sets Sights on India and The United Kingdom for First Expansion Beyond Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Denaster General Trading LLC, a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based retail distributor that helps international brands such as Bang & Olufsen, Parrot and Nokia reach consumers across the Middle East, has chosen Oracle NetSuite to support its international expansion into India and the UK. With NetSuite, Denaster will be able to take advantage of the cloud to gain a single view into key business metrics across its entire operations and quickly and easily set up local operations in new markets.

Founded in 2004 with just three employees, Denaster has grown to become the leading distributor of high-end products to retailers in the UAE. Today, Denaster employs 165 people and helps some of the world's best-known brands establish a presence in retail shops across the UAE, including Harvey Nichols Dubai, Dubai Duty Free and Virgin Megastores. To streamline business processes, support its regional and international growth and ensure it can continue to deliver the best possible service to its customers, Denaster selected NetSuite.

"Following rapid growth in the region, the time has come to take Denaster into other international markets," said Deep Bhogal, managing director, Denaster General Trading LLC. "To support our international expansion, we need a flexible business platform that can give us a real-time view into our business. NetSuite meets this need and its proven track record of helping companies like ours scale internationally will be a huge advantage."

With NetSuite, Denaster will be able to replace its current fragmented accounting and stock management systems to gain a single consolidated view across its entire operations. As a result, Denaster can speed up its reporting function and quickly localise its operations to realise its expansion ambitions without adding more complexity to its business.

"The Middle East is fast becoming an important market for international consumer brands," said Nicky Tozer, VP of EMEA, Oracle NetSuite. "Denaster provides a gateway to the region for major brands and has been rapidly growing. With NetSuite, Denaster will be able to accelerate its expansion and deliver greater value to its brand and retail partners in the Middle East and beyond. Denaster's ambitions align perfectly with NetSuite's strengths."

About Denaster General Trading LLC

Founded in 2004 by Deep Bhogal, Naz Hayat and Terry Nomell, Denaster General Trading LLC serves as a distribution link between international vendors and the Middle East. Operating from Dubai, UAE, our focus is the supply of quality products to the consumers of the GCC member states through our distribution network of retailers and airports.

With a management team combining over 50 years of experience in the global distribution arena and more than 165 staff, we are perfectly positioned to offer the support suppliers need to fully discover this market's potential. From the initial stages of determining regional potential, through to marketing, product placement and volume distribution, we have the tools needed to introduce quality products to new markets.

For more information, visit: http://www.denaster.com.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organisations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides a suite of cloud-based applications, which includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 15,000 customers in 203 countries and dependent territories.

For more information, please visit http://www.netsuite.com.

