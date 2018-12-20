AroCell AB: AroCell signs distribution agreement with Eurobio Scientific in France

AroCell AB (publ) announced today that a distribution agreement has been signed with the French company Eurobio Scientific, for distribution of AroCell TK 210 ELISA in France and Switzerland.

AroCell TK 210 ELISA measures thymidine kinase 1 (TK1) levels in serum and provides valuable information about cell proliferation and disruption. As cancer tumors have increased cell proliferation and successful treatment disrupt cancer cells, the use of AroCell TK 210 ELISA for patient monitoring during treatment may support clinicians to optimize treatment and estimate the risk of recurrence of cancer disease.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Eurobio Scientific for the distribution of AroCell TK 210 ELISA", says Michael Brobjer, AroCell's CEO. "Eurobio Scientific is a French fully integrated leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics with expertise ranging from discovery to commercialization of specialty diagnostic solutions as well as products for life science research. This agreement is in line with AroCell's commercialization strategy to make AroCell TK 210 ELISA widely available and to facilitate the use of the product in clinical research, routine clinical laboratories as well as for drug development within the pharmaceutical industry.

AroCell TK 210 ELISA is CE-marked and will be commercially available immediately through Eurobio Scientific in France, Switzerland, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.

About AroCell

AroCell AB (AROC) is a Swedish company that develops standardized modern blood tests to support the prognosis and follow up of cancer patients. AroCell's new technology is based on patented methods to measure Thymidine Kinase 1 (TK1) protein levels in a blood sample. The TK 210 ELISA test provides valuable information mainly about the condition of cancer patients. This may help clinicians to optimize treatment strategies and estimate the risk of recurrence of tumor disease during the monitoring of the disease. AroCell (AROC) is listed at Nasdaq First North with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

