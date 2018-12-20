Mitsui Miike Machinery Co., Ltd.

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Dec 20, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has presented certificates of appreciation to four companies that, among its many suppliers, made especially noteworthy contributions to its business operations during 2018.The companies receiving the 2018 "MHPS Best Partner Awards" were as follows:- AZAD ENGINEERING PVT LIMITED (Hyderabad, India)Awarded in recognition of the company's continuous contributions to reducing the price of steam turbine blades and expanding the lineup of items for use in gas turbine compressors blades- Mitsui Miike Machinery Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)Awarded for its proactive initiatives enabling significantly shorter delivery period for coal and biomass handling machinery- ASAHI KOHSAN CORPORATION (Tokyo, Japan)Awarded for securing outstanding quality, work processing, and project completion in absorption tower lining- Howmet Japan Co., Ltd. (Nomi, Ishikawa, Japan)Awarded in recognition of the company's contribution to enhancing MHPS' competitive strength by completing development of precision-molded blades for the M501JAC gas turbineGoing forward, MHPS will continue to work closely with all business suppliers in a quest for ongoing improvements in quality, delivery speed, and cost in the areas of thermal power generation and environmental technologies, for continuous improvement of its customer services.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.