EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/9 Month figures PJSC MegaFon: MegaFon reports financial and operating results for Q3 2018 (news with additional features) 2018-12-20 / 10:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *MegaFon reports financial and operating results for Q3 2018* *Press-release* Moscow, Russia (20 December 2018) - PJSC "MegaFon" ("MegaFon" or the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group") (MOEX: MFON), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, announces its financial[1] and operating results for Q3 2018. Key financial and operating highlights for Q3 2018[2] - Revenue increased by 4.7% y-o-y[3] to RUB 88,733 million - OIBDA[4] increased by 0.9% y-o-y to RUB 33,654 million - OIBDA margin4 was 37.9% versus 39.4% in Q3 2017 - Net Profit[5] decreased by 4.6% y-o-y to RUB 7,744 million - CAPEX increased by 47.0% y-o-y to RUB 18,478 million - Free Cash Flow to Shareholders increased by 31.5% y-o-y to RUB 14,226 million - Net Debt as of 30 September 2018 was RUB 276,382 million - The number of mobile subscribers as of 30 September 2018 decreased by 0.4% y-o-y to 76.9 million[6] Gevork Vermishyan, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented on the financial and operating results as follows: *«* *Financial results* In Q3 2018 we continued to work on our digital strategy implementation: we have stayed with our objectives, focusing on digital clients and developing our digital services ecosystem, which has led to positive trends in our key performance indicators. In Q3 2018 our consolidated revenue went up by 4.7% y-o-y to RUB 88.7 billion, and our total service revenue increased by 6.3% y-o-y to RUB 80.6 billion, driven by wireless revenue growth and in particular by data revenue growth which is up 11.8% y-o-y. Wireline revenue has also gone up 17.3% y-o-y - being driven both by revenues from traditional services and by revenues from digital projects which we have been completing for B2G clients under the 'Safe City' projects of the State's Digital Economy programme, already implemented in various regions of Russia, as well as infrastructure development for the FIFA World Cup, and other information and communication technology (ICT) projects being undertaken as part of our digital strategy. Our OIBDA increased by 0.9% y-o-y driven by revenue growth and adoption of the new IFRS standards; however, OIBDA margin declined to 37.9% by 1.5 p.p. y-o-y because of higher general and administrative expenses mainly resulting from an increase in spectrum fees. *Digital services ecosystem development* MegaFon's digital solutions are experiencing high demand from subscribers and corporate clients. Services such as mobile finance services and MegaFon.TV, our travel solutions, and our personalised tariffs are steadily becoming more popular and, as a result, are driving VAS revenue up as anticipated by our development strategy. We are also expanding the ecosystem of services for our B2X clients. MegaFon was the first among telecom operators to offer a digital recruitment solution. We also launched a security application for smartphones and tablets called 'MegaFon Antihack', upgraded our solution protecting against DDoS attacks, and launched a Business clouds solution. In Q3 2018 we have opened a business innovations centre located in our headquarters in Moscow, where we showcased our entire digital solutions ecosystem for business - from setting up a new point of sales to personnel recruitment. In the centre, clients can learn about and test the effectiveness of the latest solutions from MegaFon. Our infrastructure, which is both the largest and the "best-in-kind", supports our development efforts. Its quality has been confirmed by our clients - according to Ookla, MegaFon internet has been rated the fastest in Russia for the second year in a row, based on 7.9 million speed checks on users' mobile equipment made in Q1 and Q2 2018 using the SpeedTest(R) application. *Partnerships with market leaders* One of the key steps in achieving our strategic goals is partnering with other telecom, IT and internet market leaders. Recently we announced an important strategic agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Alibaba Group and Mail.Ru Group aimed at creating the largest e-commerce joint venture in Russia and the CIS. We plan to combine our respective resources to offer unprecedented benefits for retailers, consumers and internet-users and to accelerate the development of the digital economy in Russia. We also see huge potential in dealing with Big Data and realise that for future development the market needs a set of ground rules to regulate interactions between Big Data owners. This is why we, together with other key players, have founded the Association of Big Data Market Participants, the goal of which is to enable development of Big Data technologies and products in Russia. S*uccessful completion of repurchase programme for ordinary shares and GDRs and delisting from LSE* As previously announced, in July 2018 the Board determined that remaining a public company is no longer a priority for us. Accordingly, we provided an opportunity to our minority shareholders to sell their ordinary shares and GDRs at a premium to the market price by way of a tender offer, which has now been successfully completed. The purchase price was set at US$9.75 per 1 GDR/1 ordinary share (or RUB 659.26 at the rate of the Central Bank of Russia as of the date of announcement of the tender offer results). The tender offer was clearly well received by shareholders because 89.4% of them tendered their shares and, as a result of the repurchase programme the free float has gone from 20.8% to 2.2% of total number of issued shares. Effective 5 October 2018 the listing and admission to trading of MegaFon's GDRs on London Stock Exchange was cancelled. On 10 December 2018 MegaFon Finance LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaFon, cancelled all of the GDRs which were held by it, and received the corresponding number of ordinary shares. Upon the cancellation of the GDRs, MegaFon Finance LLC became the owner of 139,616,537 ordinary shares of MegaFon, which, together with the shares held by the controlling shareholder AF Telecom Holdings LLC, constitutes 78.84% of the Company's issued ordinary shares, and according to the Federal Law "On Joint Stock Companies", requires that we make a mandatory tender offer to other shareholders to acquire the ordinary shares held by them. Accordingly, on 11 December 2018 MegaFon Finance LLC submitted the documentation relating to the mandatory tender offer to the Central Bank of Russia for review. MegaFon Finance has obtained the required corporate and regulatory approvals for carrying out the mandatory tender offer to acquire ordinary shares of MegaFon. For the purposes of the performance by MegaFon Finance of its obligations to make the mandatory tender offer, the Company entered into a suretyship agreement with Bank GPB (JSC) for the amount of up to RUB 90 billion to secure performance of MegaFon Finance's obligations under its agreement with Bank GPB (JSC) for the issuance of a bank guarantee, required to file the mandatory tender offer. *»* *Financial results*[7] *(In millions of RUB, except as indicated)* *Three Months* *Nine Months* *Q3 *Q3 *Q3 *9m *9m *9m 2018* 2017* 2018/ 2018* 2017* 2018/ Q3 2017* 9m 2017* Revenue 88,733 84,720 4.7% 247,137 237,169 4.2% Wireless 72,298 68,746 5.2% 205,003 196,750 4.2% Services Including 26,110 23,355 11.8% 74,033 66,204 11.8% data revenue Wireline 8,314 7,088 17.3% 22,664 19,648 15.4% Services Sales of 8,121 8,886 (8.6%) 19,470 20,771 (6.3%) equipment & accessori es OIBDA 33,654 33,339 0.9% 96,481 92,985 3.8% OIBDA 37,9% 39,4% (1.5 39,0% 39,2% (0.2 Margin p.p.) p.p.) Net 7,744 8,121 (4.6%) 19,935 17,482[8 14.0% Profit ] Net 8,7% 9,6% (0.9 8,1% 7,4% 0.7 p.p. Profit p.p.) Margin CAPEX 18,478 12,566 47.0% 43,196 33,852 27.6% CAPEX / 20.8% 14.8% 6.0 p.p. 17.5% 14.3% 3.2 p.p. Revenue *Financial results, Russia only*[9] *(In millions of RUB, except as indicated)* *Three Months* *Nine Months* *Q3 *Q3 *Q3 *9m *9m *9m

