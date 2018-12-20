DJ EQS-News: PJSC MegaFon: MegaFon reports financial and operating results for Q3 2018

PJSC MegaFon: MegaFon reports financial and operating results for Q3 2018

Moscow, Russia (20 December 2018) - PJSC "MegaFon" ("MegaFon" or the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group") (MOEX: MFON), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, announces its financial and operating results for Q3 2018. Key financial and operating highlights for Q3 2018[2] - Revenue increased by 4.7% y-o-y[3] to RUB 88,733 million - OIBDA[4] increased by 0.9% y-o-y to RUB 33,654 million - OIBDA margin4 was 37.9% versus 39.4% in Q3 2017 - Net Profit[5] decreased by 4.6% y-o-y to RUB 7,744 million - CAPEX increased by 47.0% y-o-y to RUB 18,478 million - Free Cash Flow to Shareholders increased by 31.5% y-o-y to RUB 14,226 million - Net Debt as of 30 September 2018 was RUB 276,382 million - The number of mobile subscribers as of 30 September 2018 decreased by 0.4% y-o-y to 76.9 million[6] Gevork Vermishyan, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented on the financial and operating results as follows: *«* *Financial results* In Q3 2018 we continued to work on our digital strategy implementation: we have stayed with our objectives, focusing on digital clients and developing our digital services ecosystem, which has led to positive trends in our key performance indicators. In Q3 2018 our consolidated revenue went up by 4.7% y-o-y to RUB 88.7 billion, and our total service revenue increased by 6.3% y-o-y to RUB 80.6 billion, driven by wireless revenue growth and in particular by data revenue growth which is up 11.8% y-o-y. Wireline revenue has also gone up 17.3% y-o-y - being driven both by revenues from traditional services and by revenues from digital projects which we have been completing for B2G clients under the 'Safe City' projects of the State's Digital Economy programme, already implemented in various regions of Russia, as well as infrastructure development for the FIFA World Cup, and other information and communication technology (ICT) projects being undertaken as part of our digital strategy. Our OIBDA increased by 0.9% y-o-y driven by revenue growth and adoption of the new IFRS standards; however, OIBDA margin declined to 37.9% by 1.5 p.p. y-o-y because of higher general and administrative expenses mainly resulting from an increase in spectrum fees. *Digital services ecosystem development* MegaFon's digital solutions are experiencing high demand from subscribers and corporate clients. Services such as mobile finance services and MegaFon.TV, our travel solutions, and our personalised tariffs are steadily becoming more popular and, as a result, are driving VAS revenue up as anticipated by our development strategy. We are also expanding the ecosystem of services for our B2X clients. MegaFon was the first among telecom operators to offer a digital recruitment solution. We also launched a security application for smartphones and tablets called 'MegaFon Antihack', upgraded our solution protecting against DDoS attacks, and launched a Business clouds solution. In Q3 2018 we have opened a business innovations centre located in our headquarters in Moscow, where we showcased our entire digital solutions ecosystem for business - from setting up a new point of sales to personnel recruitment. In the centre, clients can learn about and test the effectiveness of the latest solutions from MegaFon. Our infrastructure, which is both the largest and the "best-in-kind", supports our development efforts. Its quality has been confirmed by our clients - according to Ookla, MegaFon internet has been rated the fastest in Russia for the second year in a row, based on 7.9 million speed checks on users' mobile equipment made in Q1 and Q2 2018 using the SpeedTest(R) application. *Partnerships with market leaders* One of the key steps in achieving our strategic goals is partnering with other telecom, IT and internet market leaders. Recently we announced an important strategic agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Alibaba Group and Mail.Ru Group aimed at creating the largest e-commerce joint venture in Russia and the CIS. We plan to combine our respective resources to offer unprecedented benefits for retailers, consumers and internet-users and to accelerate the development of the digital economy in Russia. We also see huge potential in dealing with Big Data and realise that for future development the market needs a set of ground rules to regulate interactions between Big Data owners. This is why we, together with other key players, have founded the Association of Big Data Market Participants, the goal of which is to enable development of Big Data technologies and products in Russia. S*uccessful completion of repurchase programme for ordinary shares and GDRs and delisting from LSE* As previously announced, in July 2018 the Board determined that remaining a public company is no longer a priority for us. Accordingly, we provided an opportunity to our minority shareholders to sell their ordinary shares and GDRs at a premium to the market price by way of a tender offer, which has now been successfully completed. The purchase price was set at US$9.75 per 1 GDR/1 ordinary share (or RUB 659.26 at the rate of the Central Bank of Russia as of the date of announcement of the tender offer results). The tender offer was clearly well received by shareholders because 89.4% of them tendered their shares and, as a result of the repurchase programme the free float has gone from 20.8% to 2.2% of total number of issued shares. Effective 5 October 2018 the listing and admission to trading of MegaFon's GDRs on London Stock Exchange was cancelled. On 10 December 2018 MegaFon Finance LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaFon, cancelled all of the GDRs which were held by it, and received the corresponding number of ordinary shares. Upon the cancellation of the GDRs, MegaFon Finance LLC became the owner of 139,616,537 ordinary shares of MegaFon, which, together with the shares held by the controlling shareholder AF Telecom Holdings LLC, constitutes 78.84% of the Company's issued ordinary shares, and according to the Federal Law "On Joint Stock Companies", requires that we make a mandatory tender offer to other shareholders to acquire the ordinary shares held by them. Accordingly, on 11 December 2018 MegaFon Finance LLC submitted the documentation relating to the mandatory tender offer to the Central Bank of Russia for review. MegaFon Finance has obtained the required corporate and regulatory approvals for carrying out the mandatory tender offer to acquire ordinary shares of MegaFon. For the purposes of the performance by MegaFon Finance of its obligations to make the mandatory tender offer, the Company entered into a suretyship agreement with Bank GPB (JSC) for the amount of up to RUB 90 billion to secure performance of MegaFon Finance's obligations under its agreement with Bank GPB (JSC) for the issuance of a bank guarantee, required to file the mandatory tender offer. *»* *Financial results*[7] *(In millions of RUB, except as indicated)* *Three Months* *Nine Months* *Q3 *Q3 *Q3 *9m *9m *9m 2018* 2017* 2018/ 2018* 2017* 2018/ Q3 2017* 9m 2017* Revenue 88,733 84,720 4.7% 247,137 237,169 4.2% Wireless 72,298 68,746 5.2% 205,003 196,750 4.2% Services Including 26,110 23,355 11.8% 74,033 66,204 11.8% data revenue Wireline 8,314 7,088 17.3% 22,664 19,648 15.4% Services Sales of 8,121 8,886 (8.6%) 19,470 20,771 (6.3%) equipment & accessori es OIBDA 33,654 33,339 0.9% 96,481 92,985 3.8% OIBDA 37,9% 39,4% (1.5 39,0% 39,2% (0.2 Margin p.p.) p.p.) Net 7,744 8,121 (4.6%) 19,935 17,482[8 14.0% Profit ] Net 8,7% 9,6% (0.9 8,1% 7,4% 0.7 p.p. Profit p.p.) Margin CAPEX 18,478 12,566 47.0% 43,196 33,852 27.6% CAPEX / 20.8% 14.8% 6.0 p.p. 17.5% 14.3% 3.2 p.p. Revenue *Financial results, Russia only*[9] *(In millions of RUB, except as indicated)* *Three Months* *Nine Months* *Q3 *Q3 *Q3 *9m *9m *9m

2018* 2017* 2018/ 2018* 2017* 2018/ Q3 2017* 9m 2017* Revenue 87,329 83,529 4.5% 243,434 233,940 4.1% Wireless 70,904 67,569 4.9% 201,328 193,548 4.0% Services Including 25,556 22,935 11.4% 72,570 65,115 11.4% data revenue Wireline 8,305 7,074 17.4% 22,638 19,622 15.4% Services Sales of 8,120 8,886 (8.6%) 19,468 20,770 (6.3%) equipment & accessori es OIBDA 33,247 33,440 (0.6%) 95,470 93,068 2.6% OIBDA 38.1% 40.0% (1.9 39.2% 39.8% (0.6 Margin p.p.) p.p.) Net 8,178 9,406 (13.1%) 21,262 19,9638 6.5% Profit Net 9.4% 11.3% (1.9 8.7% 8.5% 0.2 p.p. Profit p.p.) Margin *Revenue* Total revenue in Q3 2018 increased by 4.7% y-o-y to RUB 88,733 million, while our service revenue grew by 6.3% to RUB 80,612 million. Revenue from Russia remained the major component in this segment, accounting for approximately 98.4% of total revenue. In Q3 2018 our wireless service revenue, including data revenue, increased by 5.2% y-o-y to RUB 72,298 million driven by continued growth in mobile data revenue which increased by 11.8% y o-y to RUB 26,110 million. Wireless service revenue grew as a result of increases in both average revenue per user and data traffic consumption per user. The key driver behind the growth continued to be the tariff line "Vklyuchaisya!" ("Connect!") which has been going strong since its launch a year ago in Q2 2017 coupled with certain modifications, such as introduction of a new tariff plan "Vklyuchaisya! Smotri+" ("Connect! Watch plus"), as well as the tariff line for B2X clients "Upravlyai!" ("Manage!") which was launched last quarter. During the FIFA World Cup the one-time surge in wireless services consumption also had a positive impact on wireless revenue. Another significant driver of wireless revenue continued to be our VAS-revenue, including revenue from rendering digital products and services such as mobile finance services, MegaFon.TV and others - up by 29.5% y-o-y in Q3 2018. VAS revenue increased as a result of revisions to our pricing policies following a multiple-factor analysis of the market and our service portfolio values. The FIFA World Cup also had a noticeable impact on MegaFon.TV revenue as traffic was five times higher than usual during the period of the event. In Q3 2018 wireline service revenue increased by 17.3% y-o-y to RUB 8,314 million. The key contributors to the growth were the increased revenue from the FIFA World Cup infrastructure development, supplying goods and services under the "Safe City" projects of the State's Digital Economy Programme, and other ICT contracts with B2G clients. Revenue from sales of equipment and accessories in Q3 2018 decreased by 8.6% y-o-y to RUB 8,121 million. This was mainly caused by a reduction in the number of our retail outlets in line with our strategy announced in 2017. While we experienced a boost in revenue from sales of newly launched models of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple handsets, this was insufficient to offset the impact of the reduction in the number of our outlets. *OIBDA and OIBDA Margin* OIBDA in Q3 2018 increased by 0.9% y-o-y to RUB 33,654 million. This increase includes a positive impact from the adoption of the new accounting standard, 'IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers', in the amount of RUB 515 million. Organic OIBDA in Q3 2018 slightly decreased by 0.6% y-o-y to RUB 33,139 million. The increase in total revenue of 4.7% was offset by an increase in VAS costs due to more expensive VAS-content products being included into our products portfolio, the negative impact of adverse foreign currency rates, higher advertising expenses as we promoted new marketing initiatives, a significant increase in spectrum expenses following the revision of charges by the regulator, and higher personnel expenses resulting from an increase in the number of highly skilled professionals being engaged to work on implementing our digital ecosystem strategy. OIBDA Margin in Q3 2018 decreased by 1.5 p.p. y-o-y to 37.9%. Organic OIBDA Margin decreased by 2.1 p.p. y-o-y to 37.3%, in both cases mainly due to the increase in spectrum fees and personnel expenses mentioned above. *Net Profit* Net Profit in Q3 2018 decreased by 4.6% y-o-y to RUB 7,744 million. And after eliminating the positive IFRS 15 impact of RUB 412 million, organic Net Profit decreased by 9.7% y-o-y to RUB 7,332 million. The decreases in both cases were mainly the result of an increase in amortisation expense due to spectrum and software acquisitions over the last year, a higher share of losses from associates and joint ventures acquired over the last year and higher financing costs resulting from the increase in corporate debt noted below, offset in part by foreign exchange gains from deposits held in foreign currencies. *CAPEX* CAPEX in Q3 2018 increased by 47.0% to RUB 18,478 million driven by the continued roll-out of LTE and LTE-Advanced networks, development of our billing platform and investment in equipment required to comply with Yarovaya (data storage) law. *Free Cash Flow to Shareholders* Free cash flow to shareholders in Q3 2018 increased by 31.5%, or by RUB 3,406 million y-o-y, to RUB 14,226 million due to an increase in operating cash flows which significantly exceeded the increased CAPEX and interest payments. *Net Debt* Net debt increased by 28.7% from RUB 214,743 million as of 30 June 2018 to RUB 276,382 million as of 30 September 2018 due to the loans drawn to finance the repurchase of ordinary shares and GDRs pursuant to the tender offer made in July 2018. As of 30 September 2018 our Net debt/OIBDA ratio was 2.2x. *EPS* Basic and diluted EPS for Q3 2018 increased y-o-y from RUB 13 per share for Q3 2017 to RUB 14 per share for Q3 2018 due to a reduction in the weighted average number of shares outstanding following the repurchase of ordinary shares and GDRs pursuant to the tender offer made in July 2018. *New accounting standards* Starting from 1 January 2018 we adopted the new accounting standards IFRS 15 'Revenue from contracts with customers' and IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments'. The adoption of IFRS 9 did not have a material impact on our financial statements. The key impact for us of the adoption of IFRS 15 was the capitalisation of costs incurred to acquire new customer contracts, which increased our Net Profit by RUB 412 million in Q3 2018, net of tax of RUB 103 million (the effect on Net Profit for the first 9 months of 2018 amounted to RUB 1,244 million, net of tax of RUB 311 million). We adopted IFRS 15 using the modified retrospective method, and this increased our deferred costs assets by RUB 1,707 million and our opening retained earnings by RUB 1,366 million, net of tax effect. *Outlook/Guidance* Taking into account the Company's performance, we are upgrading our guidance on service revenue for 2018 to grow by mid-single digits y-o-y. We reiterate our guidance for OIBDA to stay flat and capital expenditures for 2018 to be in the range of RUB 75 - 80 billion. The guidance is presented excluding the impact of IFRS 15 adoption. *Wireless subscribers in Russia as of* *30 September *30 September *Change* 2018* 2017* Number of wireless 75,234 75,601 (0.5%) subscribers (K) of which data service users 32,185 31,110 3.5% (K) Share of data service users 42.8% 41.2% 1.6 p.p. Our Russian wireless subscriber base slightly decreased by 0.5% y-o-y to 75.2 million as of 30 September 2018. Our data service user base in Russia went up by 3.5% y-o-y to 32.2 million as of 30 September 2018 and reached 42.8% of the overall subscriber base in Russia. We believe that our continued focus on our data service revenues, which has resulted in a steady growth in our data services portfolio, contributed materially to this growth in data subscribers. *Data operating indicators* *Q3 *Q3 *Q3 2018/ *9m *9m *9m 2018/ 2018* 2017* Q3 2017* 2018* 2017* 9m 2017* ARPDU 265 246 7.7% 256 234 9.4% (RUB) DSU (MB) 9,232 6,679 38.2% 8,855 6,145 44.1% ARPDU increased in Q3 2018 by 7.7% y-o-y to RUB 265 which we believe is a direct response to our efforts to encourage data usage by our subscribers as we continue to introduce data-service-centered products such as "Vklyuchaisya!" ("Connect!"), "Upravlyai!" ("Manage!"), roaming options for data users, etc. DSU increased in Q3 2018 by 2.6 gigabytes, or 38.2% y-o-y, to 9.2 gigabytes, as a result of the initiatives mentioned above, and supported by the market trends of consumer digitalisation, resulting in improved smartphone penetration (currently, penetration of smartphones represents 68.8%), while the overall number of hi-end 4G-enabled devices registered on MegaFon's network went up by 36.8% y-o-y- to 26.7 million devices. Data usage also increased in Q3 due to the one-off effect of the FIFA World Cup. *For more information* *Investors: *Dmitry Kononov, Director of Investor Relations and M&A +7 926 200 6490 dkononov@megafon.ru *Media:* Artem Lebedev, Head of Media Relations +7 925 696 0677 artem.lebedev@megafon.ru *Notes to editors* MegaFon is a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognised market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an

