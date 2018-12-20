Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-12-20 / 08:00 *innogy signs long-term service contract with Senvion for its * *295 MW offshore wind park Nordsee Ost* *Hamburg: *Senvion has been awarded a four-year service contract of innogy SE for the Nordsee Ost offshore wind farm following a competitive tender process. Senvion has been responsible for the service of the in total 48 wind turbines since their installation in 2014. The existing contract has been replaced ahead of schedule by a new service agreement which includes the realization of new service concepts such as joint service teams and sea-based services. Nordsee Ost consists of 48 Senvion 6.2M126 turbines and is 100 percent owned by innogy. Each turbine has an installed capacity of 6.15 MW and a total height of around 160 meters from sea level to the tip of the blade. The wind park Nordsee Ost is located around 30 kilometers north of Heligoland. *David Hardy, Executive Director and CSO of Senvion*, said: "Nordsee Ost is a challenging offshore project in which Senvion developed many innovative service solutions during its first years of operation We are very proud that innogy continues their trust in our service maintenance team and has awarded us a follow-up contract ahead of time. We believe it demonstrates the capability of Senvion's service team to provide best-in-class solutions in the best interest of our customers. We want to thank innogy for their trust and are looking forward to continuing our cooperation together these next four years." *Karina Würtz, General Manager at innogy SE for the Offshore Wind farm Nordsee Ost*, added: "A proactive and forward-looking maintenance approach is a key requirement for ensuring cost-effective operations throughout the entire lifecycle of our Nordsee Ost offshore wind farm. The new service contract gives both parties planning security for the upcoming years. The implementation of new service concepts and encouraging the exchange between our technicians and the Senvion experts will ensure in the upcoming years a high level of operational reliability and availability of the turbines." Together with investment partners, innogy owns operational offshore wind farms off the UK, German and Belgian coasts. With involvement in the deployment of in total 2.5 GW of offshore wind capacity, innogy is one of the world's leading operators of offshore wind farms worldwide. Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, currently has long-term offshore service contracts for over 200 wind turbines of the 5+ MW class. *Please direct enquiries to* *SENVION Vice President Capital Markets and Public Relations* Dhaval Vakil phone: +44 20 3859 3664 mobile: +44 7788 390 185 email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com *SENVION Senior Manager Corporate Communications* Katrin Rosendahl phone: +49 40 5555 090 3040 mobile: +49 173 3687 185 email: katrin.rosendahl@senvion.com *INNOGY Group Media Relations, Press Spokeswoman * Sarah Knauber phone: +49 201 12 14861 mobile: +49 162 2544489 email: sarah.knauber@innogy.com *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in Zory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,900 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *About innogy SE:* innogy SE is a leading German energy company, with revenue of around EUR43 billion (2017), more than 42,000 employees and activities in 15 countries across Europe. With its three business segments Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure and Retail, innogy addresses the requirements of a modern, decarbonised, decentralised and digital energy world. Its activities focus on its about 22 million customers, and on offering them innovative and sustainable products and services which enable them to use energy more efficiently and improve their quality of life. The key markets are Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Belgium, as well as several countries in Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe, especially the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. 