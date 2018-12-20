SimCorp A/S: Leading German financial services provider enters strategic agreement with SimCorp

Inside Information, company announcement no. 15





SimCorp announces that it has signed a large strategic framework agreement with one of its existing clients, a leading German financial services provider. The contract is of strategic importance to SimCorp due to its extensive scope over the coming years. The client commits to significantly increasing its engagement with SimCorp over a three-year period, among other things investing substantially in Customer-Driven Development.

With the agreement, the client will expand its use of SimCorp Dimension, mainly in the front office and treasury area, to be able to offer its own clients a wider range of services.

SimCorp CEO, Klaus Holse, comments: "This agreement demonstrates our ability to continuously increase the engagement with our clients. Further, it is a testament to the demand we are seeing for our integrated front-to-back offering, which drives clients to partner with us for the long term."

This agreement follows several new client contracts signed recently. The total list of new clients signed in 2018 is illustrated below:



PRODUCT COUNTRY CLIENT TYPE ANNOUNCEMENT TYPE Q1 2018 SimCorp Dimension France METROPOLE Gestion Front- and middle-office Press release Q2 2018 SimCorp Dimension Denmark Nordea Life & Pension, soon to be Velliv Front- to back-office Press release SimCorp Dimension Europe Undisclosed investment manager Back-office n.a. Q3 2018 SimCorp Dimension North America FHLB Des Moines Front- to back-office Press release Q4 2018 SimCorp Dimension North America Undisclosed investment manager Middle- and back-office n.a. SimCorp Dimension Asia Undisclosed investment manager Front- to back-office Announcement no. 13/2018 SimCorp Dimension North America Undisclosed investment manager Middle- and back-office n.a.





About SimCorp

SimCorp provides integrated, best-in-class investment management solutions (http://bit.ly/1Vv1QUw) to the world's leading asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers, and sovereign wealth funds. Whether deployed on premise or as a service, its core system, SimCorp Dimension, supports the entire investment value chain and range of instruments, all based on a market-leading IBOR (http://bit.ly/20xajKh) . SimCorp invests more approximately 20% of its annual revenue in R&D, helping clients develop their business and stay ahead of ever-changing industry demands. Listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, SimCorp is a global company, regionally covering all of Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com (http://www.simcorp.com/) .

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Investor contacts:

Klaus Holse, Chief Executive Officer, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8802, +45 2326 0000)

Michael Rosenvold, Chief Financial Officer, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8800, +45 5235 0000)

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)

Media contact:

Anders Crillesen, Group Communications Director, (+45 3544 6474, +45 2779 1286)





Company Announcement no. 15/2018