

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar declined against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Thursday.



The greenback slipped to near a 2-month low of 111.80 against the yen, from an early high of 112.60.



The greenback edged down to 0.9922 against the franc, 1.1425 against the euro and 1.2671 against the pound, off its early highs of 0.9952, 1.1370 and 1.2608, respectively.



If the greenback falls further, it may find support around 110.00 against the yen, 0.97 against the franc, 1.16 against the euro and 1.28 against the pound.



