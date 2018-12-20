Upfront Business Development, the specialist business development consultancy for the media and marketing sectors, has secured a deal to exclusively partner with U.S.-based sales intelligence leader Winmo. The agreement will enable Upfront to offer its UK clients access to Winmo's best-in-class database, which profiles top UK brands, agencies and the decision-makers in their ranks.

The Winmo distribution agreement represents the next stage of Upfront's business expansion plans. Last month, Propeller Group, the long-established B2B PR, content and events agency for the media, advertising and tech sectors, acquired a majority stake in Upfront Business Development.

Now, the deal with Winmo will give Upfront and Propeller clients exclusive access to data and insights that fuel profitable prospect relationships, including:

Brand-Company-Agency Relationships

Media Spend by Channel

Campaign and Agency Review Predictions

As part of the deal, Upfront will be integrating its existing Stay Upstream product into the Winmo platform, which integrates seamlessly with other sales automation and inbound marketing platforms including Salesforce and HubSpot.

Jody Osman, managing director of Upfront said: "Winmo is a best in class new business tool, providing the latest brand insights and some really exciting predictive intelligence. We're delighted to announce that Propeller Group and Upfront have an exclusive UK partnership with Winmo. We felt it was vital that our new integrated PR and business development proposition had data and technology at the heart of it. We're really excited to have Winmo in place to support and drive new business activity for clients."

Kieran Kent, managing director of Propeller Group said: "We'll be launching our expanded service offer in early 2019 aimed at media and marketing services agencies and technology providers that target brand-side marketers. The new offer meets the increasing demand for tangible return on investment placed on B2B PR and the demand for stronger content and engagement placed on business development teams."

Dave Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Winmo said: "Accelerating growth is at the forefront of every one of our clients' minds. Partnering with Propeller Group today creates the U.K.'s most powerful, single-source destination for advertising and media sales professionals who target national advertisers, their agencies and technology providers. Consistently exceeding your sales quotas just became more attainable."

